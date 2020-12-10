IDAHO FALLS – For 16 minutes, the Shelley Lady Russets looked like a team that was on the verge of breaking through for a win. It would have been an all important conference win to boot.
Heading into the intermission, the Lady Russets were ahead in the game by a score of 19-16 and were playing the kind of basketball that coach Jessica Carlson has been trying to get the girls to play.
That all came to a screeching halt in the second half, when Hillcrest coach Alan Sargent lit a fire underneath the Lady Knights, who proceeded to go on a 37-10 run in the second half to win the game by the final of 53-29.
It was definitely a tale of two halves.
The telling quarter was definitely the third period, when the Lady Knights went on a 17-1 run to take control of the game.
Very little went right for the Lady Russets and it was back to the drawing board on Thursday.
By the time the two teams went to the fourth quarter, there was little remaining but to run the string out and move on to the next game.
Up next for Shelley will be a home contest against the South Fremont Cougars. Shelley will bring a 0-7 record into the game, while South Fremont will bring their 1-6 record into the game. There will be a 7:30 p.m. tip off for the inter-classification contest.
HILLCREST 53, SHELLEY 29
Hillcrest 10 6 17 20 – 53
Shelley 13 6 1 9 – 29
HILLCREST – Kesler 18, Nyah Lugo 7, Macy Larsen 6, Peterson 4, Brooke Cook 7, Sam Fryar 6, Aspen Cook 5.
SHELLEY – Taylor Ottley 8, Caydence Taylor 1, Alexis Lexington 2, Kya Madsen 3, Whitney Lott 3, Britney Cannon 10, Kaylie Peebles 2.