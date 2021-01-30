SHELLEY – Senior nights are never easy and this year has been no exception for the Shelley Lady Russets.
Senior nights are a celebration of the contributions to a program by the seniors on the roster of various sports teams and in the case of the Lady Russets, there are but two, Abby Wattenbarger and Kaylie Peebles. Both have been the types of athletes that you love to have around, especially when a team has been rebuilding for a couple of years and they are just beginning to turn the corner toward respectability and success, and they will be gone without really enjoying the success part of it.
Wattenbarger has been the kind of player that could hit the outside shot, get a steal and play defense and she could do it all and be a leader of the team on the floor.
She was always ready to step in and do whatever the coach wanted despite the wins not coming as quickly as anyone else wanted. She knew that it was going to be a long and winding road, but she was not complaining. She has been the program for four years and her great smile will be missed much more than anything else at the end of this season.
Kaylie Peebles, like Wattenbarger has been around for four years in one form or another and the type of player that got into it on offense and defense and played as an undersized forward or wing and was forced to play against opposing players much taller and maybe even more talented than she was, but she never backed down, not even an inch.
She was on the floor for nearly every minute of every game, giving her all and doing what her coaches asked of her if for no other reason than to show the younger players how. She has been instrumental in the teaching and growing part of the program over the years.
Both Abby and Kaylie said their goodbyes on Tuesday night and there were tears and hugs and smiles and more hugs as they left to a rousing cheer from the crowd and fellow students and thank goodness they were able to enjoy that small little part of Shelley Russet basketball.
The only thing that wasn’t so good was the outcome of the game as the Skyline Lady Grizzles gave no quarter in their attack to the basket and sent the Lady Russets home on the wrong end of a 59-39 score as the Lady Grizzlies claimed a share of the top spot in the High Country Conference. The good thing here is that the program has turned the first corner on the road back to respectability and they hang their head high in the process. They have won four games this season, more than the past three years combined, and there will be more winning seasons to come, thanks to the contributions of Wattenbarger and Peebles.