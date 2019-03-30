RIRIE – The Shelley Lady Russets softball team took a little trip over to Ririe on Saturday for a friendly game between inter-conference and inter-classification softball foes. Using a nine-run fourth inning, the Russets broke open a tie ball game to post a 14-4 win over the Bulldogs.
The Russets used the combined pitching of Hannah Christensen and Whitley Orme to handcuff the Bulldogs and limit them to only three hits on the day. The Russets also got some good defense on the day which aided the pitchers in keeping the Bulldogs off the scoreboard. The end result was the first win of the season for the Russets against a pair of losses.
The Russets banged out 14 hits on the afternoon, led by the three hits each by Kaitlyn Taylor and Whitley Orme. Jenna Tenerowiez also contributed a pair of hits.
The big damage for the Russets came in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Russet took a 4-0 lead into the fourth inning and Ririe struck for its only four runs of the game. The Russets came right back with a nine spot, using some of the six errors committed by the Bulldogs and some very timely hitting to retake the lead and when they were able to add another run in the bottom of the fifth, the game was called due to the 10-run mercy rule.
The win sets the Russets up for a pair of conference games coming up on Tuesday and Wednesday, when they will take on Skyline.