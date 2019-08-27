IDAHO FALLS – For the third time in four days, the Shelley Lady Russets were facing a tough opponent and it was on the road no less.
Following the season opener against 5A Madison on Friday night, the Russets were turned around in less than 14 hours to play a second 5A school in Rigby.
Now, on only one days rest they were expected to come right back and play on the road again against Hillcrest and this time they had to do it with a depleted roster due to injury and to make things even worse, the injuries extended down into the junior varsity ranks so that the Lady Russets would not even have a big enough roster to play the JV game.
Things are tough at this time of the year for the Lady Russets and they won’t be getting any easier as they will be playing again on Wednesday, this time they travel to take on another tough team in the Bonneville Bees. Things are definitely tough for Shelley at this time of year.
The good news is that the team is better than they have looked, especially in their second game.
Despite the short rest, the Lady Russets came out of the blocks and took it to the Lady Trojans and they even held a lead of 4-1 at the intermission.
You could tell as the second half of that contest that the girls were running out of steam and sure enough, it wasn’t long before they were totally out of gas and the Trojans took advantage of it by scoring six unanswered goals in the second half and that is also when some of the injuries began to happen.
To make things worse, as the Russets tried to gain a bit of experience by allowing a couple of varsity substitutes to gain a little experience by playing in the Junior Varsity game, they were also injured.
That just adds insult to injury in what was not expected to be a pun.
The good news is that this is only the start of the season. The injuries will heal, the Lady Russets have a young team that is only going to get better and they showed a lot of promise in the game against Rigby.
They play against Bonneville on Wednesday and then get two days to rest and recuperate before they will face off against Thunder Ridge on Saturday. Things will begin to look up after that.
Head Coach Jim Gregory is one of the best around and he has a good training staff at Shelley who will help to get the players healed up as soon as possible and back on the field. It is just that the team did not want to be asecond half of the season type of team, they wanted to be a strong team at the beginning and let that momentum carry them through the season.
Oh well, as they say, sometimes the best laid plans of mice and men sometimes go awry and this is a classic example of that old saying.
Wednesday is a whole new day and the Russets will put those first three games behind them.
Bonneville will bring a 2-0 record to the game with their wins coming on the road against Jerome and Thunder Ridge. Both games were won by identical scores of 4-2, so the Lady Russets will know that they can score with Bonneville, they just have to get their chances in early and then rely on their defense to carry the rest of the day.
Game time on Wednesday will be 4:30 pm and the game will be played at Bonneville High School.