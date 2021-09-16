Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
BLACKFOOT – The latest high school football poll has been released and while there has been a lot of shuffling among the 4A schools, the rest of the classifications look remarkably the same as they did a week ago.
Three unbeaten teams — Pocatello, Shelley and Minico — all have moved into the polls this week in the 4A rankings, with Pocatello taking over as the top team in the state with their 3-0 record.
Skyline, now 1-2 on the season, drops to number two and Minico is third.
The rest of the polls look about the same, especially in the top portion as Rigby is still number one in 5A, Homedale is number one in 3A and West Side continues to be ranked at the top of the 2A poll as well.
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rigby (11) 3-0 63 1
2. Mountain View (2) 3-0 54 2
3. Rocky Mountain 2-1 26 3
4. Highland 3-1 18 5
5. Lewiston 3-0 9 —
Others receiving votes: Eagle 8, Capital 7, Meridian 6, Coeur d’Alene 2, Skyview 1, Idaho Falls 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Pocatello (10) 3-0 56 3
2. Skyline (3) 1-2 37 1
3. Minico 3-0 35 5
4. Sandpoint 1-1 28 4
5. Shelley 3-0 14 —
Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelly 10, Emmett 9, Moscow 2, Middleton 2, Mountain Home 1, Preston 1.