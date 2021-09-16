Media Football Poll
Cage Brokens of West Side.

 FRED DAVIS/FDAVIS@BCCHRON.COM

BLACKFOOT – The latest high school football poll has been released and while there has been a lot of shuffling among the 4A schools, the rest of the classifications look remarkably the same as they did a week ago.

Three unbeaten teams — Pocatello, Shelley and Minico — all have moved into the polls this week in the 4A rankings, with Pocatello taking over as the top team in the state with their 3-0 record.

Skyline, now 1-2 on the season, drops to number two and Minico is third.

The rest of the polls look about the same, especially in the top portion as Rigby is still number one in 5A, Homedale is number one in 3A and West Side continues to be ranked at the top of the 2A poll as well.

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rigby (11) 3-0 63 1

2. Mountain View (2) 3-0 54 2

3. Rocky Mountain 2-1 26 3

4. Highland 3-1 18 5

5. Lewiston 3-0 9 —

Others receiving votes: Eagle 8, Capital 7, Meridian 6, Coeur d’Alene 2, Skyview 1, Idaho Falls 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Pocatello (10) 3-0 56 3

2. Skyline (3) 1-2 37 1

3. Minico 3-0 35 5

4. Sandpoint 1-1 28 4

5. Shelley 3-0 14 —

Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelly 10, Emmett 9, Moscow 2, Middleton 2, Mountain Home 1, Preston 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Homedale (13) 3-0 65 1

2. Weiser 3-0 46 2

3. Gooding 3-0 40 3

4. South Fremont 3-0 30 4

5. Kellogg 3-0 8 —

Others receiving votes: Fruitland 2, McCall-Donnelly 2, Sugar-Salem 1, Timberlake 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. West Side (13) 3-0 65 1

2. Firth 2-1 37 2

3. Declo 3-0 35 3

4. North Fremont 3-0 34 4

5. Cole Valley Christian 3-0 23 5

Others receiving votes: Nampa Christian 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Oakley (11) 3-0 62 1

2. Prairie (1) 2-0 49 2

3. Raft River (1) 2-0 44 3

4. Butte County 3-0 27 5

5. Notus 2-1 6 4

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Carey (13) 3-0 65 1

2. Horseshoe Bend 3-0 46 4

3. Castleford 3-0 36 —

4. Dietrich 2-1 23 2

5. Kendrick 2-1 19 3

Others receiving votes: North Gem 3, Mullan 2, Rockland 1.

Voters:

Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com

Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle

Jordan Kaye, Idaho State Journal

Brady Frederick, KLEW

Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review

John Wustrow, Idaho Press

Pat Sutphin, Times-News

Brittany Cooper, KMVT

Greg Woods, Post Register

Adrian Luevano, KIFI

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

