SHELLEY – The Shelley High School Lady Russets have announced the hiring of a new JV girls’ basketball coach in Malia Johnson.
Johnson was born with a passion for basketball and hails from a family of players, including her mom who played in college.
The love of basketball runs so deep that her parents even met at a church basketball event.
Malia has played on a club basketball team since she was in the fifth grade and played for Prairie High School in Washington state.
Her teams in high school were ranked among the best in the state and were well coached with some of the best high school coaches that the Pacific North West could provide.
She moved to Idaho in her junior year, playing at Skyview where she finished her high school career. While at Skyview, the team finished with a state runner-up and an Academic State Championship.
She continued her basketball career by playing at Wenatchee Valley College for a year before serving a full-time mission for the LDS Church.
While her mission and marriage ended her basketball playing career, she couldn’t stay away from basketball for long and was soon playing on intramural teams while attending BYU-I and city league teams.
She has always wanted to be a coach and volunteered to coach the seventh grade team at Hobbs Middle School in Shelley.
This was a dream come true for Malia and when she was offered a position to coach high school basketball at Shelley High School, she accepted the position.
Johnson has two fur babies, a kitten named Paisley and a puppy named Brooks and also loves camping, hiking, cliff jumping, movie watching and spending time with friends and family.
Her major in college began with exercise physiology and went to elementary education to becoming a teacher. She is currently a para where she works with kids all day long and she loves her job.
She is very excited to begin the next chapter in her life and can’t wait for basketball to begin.