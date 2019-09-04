SHELLEY – The Shelley Russets invited the Idaho Falls Lady Tigers to town for a friendly conference match of volleyball and quickly took the first game from the Tigers by the score of 25-21.
The euphoria of that win didn’t last for long as the Tigers battled back to take the match three games to one in a tight battle through the evening.
The Tigers would prevail by scores of 21-25, 26-24, 25-20 and 25-22.
“Each of the games was up for grabs and we just couldn’t quite do enough to get the win,” head coach Savannah Leckington said. “There isn’t anything there that we can’t fix and I am sure that we will get things corrected and be a better team as we go along this season.”
The Russets started each game of the match off a bit slowly and unlike the first game, when the Russets were able to come from behind to post a win, they couldn’t quite muster the same energy and effort in the following three games.
The Tigers substituted liberally throughout the match and used various combinations of players to start a rally that kept the contest close throughout.
Whenever the Russets would make a run at either tying the score in the subsequent games, or take a lead in those games, the Tigers would find a way to extend the lead and maintain control.
With the loss, the Russets fell to 0-2 on the season and are expected to play in the Peg Peterson Tournament in Idaho Falls this weekend. Times and opponents will be announced.
RIGBY 3, BLACKFOOT 2
The Blackfoot Lady Broncos burst from the gates and took an early two-game lead over Rigby on Tuesday night, but they were unable to hold that lead as the Lady Trojans battled back to take the match, three games to two. Scores for the match favoring were Rigby (25-18, 25-19, 19-25, 25-27, 11-15).
Kyah Henderson led the Broncos’ offense with 10 kills, and coach Alisha Nebeker highlighted the play of freshman setter Marli Pearson.
“It was a great match. I was really impressed with our girls,” Nebeker said. “The defense that they showed tonight was completely better than any other defense that they’ve shown me before.”
With the loss, the Broncos fall to 0-2 on the year, while Rigby improves to 3-0 on the season. Both teams will be in action this weekend in the Peg Peterson tournament with times and opponents to be announced.
SUGAR-SALEM 3, SNAKE RIVER 0
Snake River’s youth showed in Tuesday’s 3-0 loss at Sugar-Salem (12-25, 12-25, 12-25).
Libero Lillie Bouse was the Panthers’ standout, racking up 11 digs. Jordyn Gilbert chipped in eight digs and four kills.
“I see my inexperience coming out,” Snake River coach Shaunee Martin said. “Sugar’s got a great team.”
The Panthers (1-1) play Friday and Saturday at Highland’s Peg Peterson tournament.