IDAHO FALLS – The first round of the District 6, 4A boys’ basketball tournament got underway on Tuesday night and the two first round games, Shelley vs. Bonneville and Skyline vs. Hillcrest, were the main focus of teams throughout the High Country Conference.
The most interested teams were most likely the Blackfoot Broncos, the second-seeded team, and the Idaho Falls Tigers, the top-rated team as they awaited the winners of the first round games.
Blackfoot had a full contingent of coaches and players in attendance for the Shelley vs. Bonneville game as they awaited the winner for a game tonight at the Bronco corral.
They were entertained, but it may be a bit deceiving as to what they may have learned from the game.
Bonneville blasted out to a first quarter lead of 20-10 and many may have thought the game may have been over at that point, but those fans would have been mistaken as the action was just getting heated up between the two teams.
The pace was fast and furious early on and the Bees would get 11 first quarter points from Carson Johnson as he nailed three long range jumpers and a layup to get those points and it seemed as if he would be unstoppable on the night. It didn’t help that point guard Jordan Perez was also active in the opening quarter with his driving ability and between them were leading the Bees to the lead.
Shelley wasn’t done, not by a long ways as the Russets battled back behind Braxton Miskin who got Shelley going after a slow first few minutes. Despite appearing to be a bit confused defensively, the Russets made a few adjustments and got right back into the game. The Bees may have opened the game with a 20-10 lead after the first eight minutes, but the Russets were on the attack in the second period of play.
Alex Lott checked into the game in the second and combined with fellow sophomore Tomy Bradshaw to get the Russets’ offense rolling. Lott hit a pair of threes that hit nothing but the bottom of the net and Bradshaw was able to get the ball into the hands of junior Braxton Miskin and suddenly the Russets offense was rolling.
They cut a 16-point lead in half during the quarter, especially in the later stages, and by the time the buzzer sounded to end the first half of play, the lead had been cut down to eight at 38-30 in favor of Bonneville.
Things got even more interesting in the second half.
The third quarter belonged to Shelley as the Russets continued their offensive charge against the Bees and had it not been for the superlative night that Carson Johnson was having, they might have blown past the Bees to the win. The problem was that Johnson was hitting from the outside and kept the Bees in the game. He was ably assisted by Jordan Perez and his driving to the hoop, but the Russets just wouldn’t go away. Shelley would outscore the Bees by a 19-13 margin in the third and suddenly, it was a two-point game at the end of the third with the score at 51-49 in favor of Bonneville.
The fourth quarter was a back and forth affair and while the Russets ended up with four players in double figures, Bradshaw and Miskin each with 11 and Jace Thatcher and Trevor Austin each with 14, the quartet just couldn’t match the points that Carson Johnson and Jordan Perez were able to put up.
Johnson would end the night with 29 points and Perez added another 17 and the depth of Bonneville would ultimately be the difference in the contest. When it was all said and done, the Bees had held on to a 73-71 win and moved on in the tournament.
Bonneville will face the second-seeded Blackfoot Broncos tonight in Blackfoot with a tip-off at 7 p.m.
Shelley will await the loser of the game today between the top-seeded Idaho Falls Tigers and the Hillcrest Knights for a matchup on Saturday evening.
BONNEVILLE 73, SHELLEY 71
Shelley 10 20 19 22 — 71
Bonneville 20 18 13 22 — 73
SHELLEY — Tomy Bradshaw 11, Treyce Jensen 2, Miskin 11, Alex Lott 6, Jace Thatcher 14, Trevor Austin 14, Jaxon Hess 8, Cannon Vance 5.
BONNEVILLE — Jordan Perez 17, Kellan Bird 8, Carson Johnson 29, Caleb Stoddard 8, Cy Gummow 2, Carson Judy 2, Devin McDonald 7.