SHELLEY – The struggles for the Shelley Russet baseball team continued on Wednesday afternoon as they welcomed the Skyline Grizzlies to town and proceeded to watch the Grizzly runners circle the bases 16 times on the way to a 16-0 Skyline win.
This marked the eighth straight time that the Shelley pitchers have given up at least 10 runs in a game and the seventh time that their games have not gone past the fifth inning.
“We are just so young,and we make those young player mistakes,” Shelley coach Wally Foster said. “There is no doubt that we are getting better, it just isn’t happening fast enough for any of us.”
To be fair, the schedule has not presented any easy games in it through the first several weeks of the season as the Russets had to open against the prohibitive favorite to win the High Country Conference in Bonneville and the Bees showed them what a powerful team in the 4A classification looks like.
The Russets gave up 50 runs against the Bees and only managed to score one run themselves.
That three-game set was followed by a doubleheader against Bingham County rival Firth and the young Cougars proved that they are a team to reckon with in the 2A classification as they beat the Russets in those two games by a total of 21-3.
The Russets seem to be their own worse enemies as they cannot score and they make it easy on the opponents to score by making a large number of errors in their game.
Case in point was Wednesday’s contest with Skyline. Not only did the pitching give up 10 hits and 16 runs to Skyline, they helped the Grizzlies by committing eight errors and only getting one hit themselves.
The Russets used a pair of pitchers on Wednesday as Trey Lott pitched 2 2/3 innings and John Kerner tossed 2 1/3 innings before the game was called due to the Idaho mercy rule, the seventh time in eight games that the Russets have fallen to that rule this season.
On the good side, the Russets will get better. There is only one senior on the team, so the rest will have to get better just because they will see enough innings this year to force the issue.
It hasn’t been any better due to the fact that they are playing a tough 4A schedule for the first time and with teams like Bonneville and Idaho Falls on the schedule, it isn’t easy for a good 4A team to post wins against that kind of team, even if you are used to facing it on a regular basis.
Next up for the Russets will be a Friday contest against Rigby, a 5A team, that will get started at 4 p.m. in Rigby.