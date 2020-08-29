SHELLEY – The Shelley Russets may have taken a year to get it done, but on Friday night, they picked up head coach Josh Wells’ first victory for the Russets in a convincing 33-19 win over visiting Preston.
Living up to the expectations of coach Wells all summer long, the Russets took control early and used their newfound offense to stave off a late rally by Preston.
The Russets have found their quarterback and running back, as Treyce Jensen and Braedyn Johnson led the way offensively for the win.
The Russets, winning their season opener for the first time in several years, served notice that while they may not be the team of the past, they will give plenty of opponents a lot to think about as the season progresses.
Next up for Shelley will be a home game against Sugar-Salem on Friday. The defending state champions in the 3A classification opened their season with an overtime win against Century by the score of 13-7 Friday night.
The game between the two longtime rivals will begin at 7 p.m. in Shelley.