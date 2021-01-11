IDAHO FALLS – It shouldn’t come as any surprise that the Shelley Lady Russets continue to get better and better. After all, the Bingham New Chronicle had named freshman star Brinley Cannon as a “Star of Tomorrow” and with her scoring 21 points on Friday night, the Idaho Falls Tigers were chasing the Russets from the beginning.
Shelley grabbed the lead early, with a 12-point opening quarter and led by seven early on. By the time the half came up and the teams were headed to the locker rooms to re-group a bit, the lead had grown to eight and the Lady Russets were on their way to a win, their third of the year. That total has easily surpassed the totals compiled the past couple of seasons and indicates that they are on the improve with more wins on the way.
Cannon is no one trick pony and had help in this win from Taylor Ottley, who chipped in with 16 points, and Abby Wattenbarger who had eight points of her own.
The star, however, was Cannon who was scoring from all over the floor and she simply stood out with her 21.
While things tightened up in the third quarter, thanks to some defense by Idaho Falls, both teams closed out things in the fourth and final quarter with 17 points each, good enough for the two-point win by Shelley.
SHELLEY 52, IDAHO FALLS 50
Shelley 12 14 9 17 — 52
Idaho Falls 5 13 15 17 — 50
SHELLEY (52) — Taylor Ottley 16, Watenbarger 8, Caydence Taylor 3, Alexis Leckington 2, Brinley Cannon 21, Brooklyn Murdoch 2.
IDAHO FALLS (50) — Abbey Corgatelli 8, Calyn Wood 16, Kennedy Robertson 9, Aubree Duffin 4, Megan Hurst 13.