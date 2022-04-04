SHELLEY – It is the third week of the high school track and field season and it also falls on the week that a lot of schools are in the middle of spring break. That means there are some athletes who are away with their families, enjoying some sunshine and warm weather, or at least that is what you might hope for.
For those who stuck around the area, there were track meets galore around the area and one of those, the Shelley Invite, drew the attention of three local schools — Shelley, Blackfoot and Snake River.
All three have aspirations of a top finish, not only in the district meets in early May, but also at the state meet in Boise May 20-21.
It is always nice to post wins, but the coaches are beginning to want to see improvement from week to week, not so much as to the times and distances posted, but the way the athlete approaches the meet and the work that is being put in prior to the running of a race.
On a day that dawned with cloudy skies, cool weather and a fairly strong wind, there probably wouldn’t be any great times, but how an athlete runs the race will tell a coach a lot about what needs to be done before the next meet on the schedule. That is what coaches were looking for on Thursday, when the runners and throwers and jumpers were attempting to provide them with their efforts.
According to some of the athletes, especially those running races where they were running into the wind or at least into the wind for a good part of the race, the times were going to be affected by anywhere from one second going 100 meters, to as much as 20 second if your were running 3200 meters. The wind was also going to be a factor in the long and triple jumps as well as the high jump and pole vault.
So, without any team scored provided from the meet and the four teams that participated, here are the top five finishers in each event.
Top Individual Boys’ Results
100 METERS
1. 11 Ryker Clinger 12.10a Shelley
2. 11 Campbell Thomas 12.36a Highland — P
3. 11 Kade Jones 12.43a Highland — P
4. 12 Dominic Herrera 12.56a PR Shelley
5. 9 Kai Callen 12.58a Highland — P
200 METERS
1. 12 Jacob Van Orden 24.10a PR Highland — P
2. 12 Cole Gilbert 24.74a Snake River
3. 11 Ryker Clinger 24.92a Shelley
4. 11 Spencer Cook 25.10a SR Blackfoot
5. 11 Campbell Thomas 25.19a Highland — P
400 METERS
1. 12 Rylan Anderson 52.15a Snake River
2. 11 Canyon Allphin 54.17a SR Shelley
3. 12 Cole Gilbert 54.73a PR Snake River
4. 11 Ezra Godfrey 55.20a PR Highland — P
5. 11 Spencer Cook 55.22a PR Blackfoot
800 METERS
1. 12 Jacob Van Orden 1:56.44a Highland — P
2. 11 Matt Thomas 1:59.74a SR Blackfoot
3. 12 Eli Gregory 2:05.20a SR Blackfoot
4. 11 Isaac Vernon 2:10.93a PR Shelley
5. 11 Noah Jones 2:11.84a Snake River
1600 METERS
1. 12 Keegan McCraw 4:49.52a Snake River
2. 11 Isaac Vernon 5:09.43a Shelley
3. 11 Jarett Bushman 5:11.30a Highland — P
4. 11 Brennen Hadley 5:18.17a Highland — P
5. 10 Ammon Barton 5:18.72a Highland — P
3200 METERS
1. 11 Matt Thomas 9:41.79a SR Blackfoot
2. 12 Eli Gregory 9:43.19a SR Blackfoot
3. 12 Keegan McCraw 10:19.57a Snake River
4. 11 Jarett Bushman 11:09.81a PR Highland — P
5. 11 Nathan Steadman 11:16.48a Highland — P
110 METER HURDLES
1. 12 Rylan Anderson 16.33a Snake River
2. 12 Carter Lindsay 18.39a SR Blackfoot
3. 11 Carter Inskeep 19.28a SR Blackfoot
4. 10 Kaden Jensen 20.55a SR Shelley
5. 9 Eli Heath 22.48a PR Shelley
300 METER HURDLES
1. 11 Carter Inskeep 42.22a PR Blackfoot
2. 12 Rylan Anderson 43.96a Snake River
3. 9 Casey Harman 44.31a PR Highland — P
4. 12 Carter Lindsay 46.63a PR Blackfoot
5. 10 Skyler Buchanan 47.31a Highland — P
4 X 100 METER RELAY
1. Highland 46.45
2. Highland 47.30
3. Shelley 48.07
4 X 200 METER RELAY
1. Highland 1:38.18
2. Shelley NT
3. Shelley NT
4 X 400 METER RELAY
1. Snake River 3:41.94
2. Highland 3:51.30
3. Blackfoot 3:52.75
SHOT PUT
1. 12 Ross Lyon 45-00.25 PR Blackfoot
2. 11 Steve Sanders 40-09.00 Blackfoot
3. 11 Ben Mathews 38-06.25 PR Snake River
4. 11 Spencer Nelson 36-07.00 PR Highland — P
5. 10 Michael (Gage) Johnson 34-05.50 PR Highland — P
DISCUS
1. 11 Steve Sanders 127-02 Blackfoot
2. 12 Ross Lyon 108-10 SR Blackfoot
3. 10 Junior Ortiz 104-08 PR Highland — P
4. 12 Talen Johnson 100-06 Highland — P
5. 12 Tyler Adams 100-00 Snake River
HIGH JUMP
1. 10 Jorgen Callahan 5-08.00 Shelley
1. 11 Deagan Hale 5-08.00 SR Blackfoot
3. 9 Eli Heath 5-04.00 PR Shelley
4. 10 Kaden Jensen 5-00.00 Shelley
5. 9 Porter Hirschi 5-00.00 Blackfoot
POLE VAULT
1. 12 Eli Abercrombie 10-06.00 SR Blackfoot
2. 10 Jak Martin 10-06.00 PR Snake River
3. 12 Taye Trautner 10-00.00 SR Blackfoot
4. 11 Maison Clark 8-00.00 Snake River
5. 11 Tyler Pugmire 8-00.00 PR Snake River
LONG JUMP
1. 12 Cole Gilbert 19-01.50 PR Snake River
2. 12 Carson Trejo 18-09.00 SR Blackfoot
3. 9 Johnny Jones 18-06.00 Snake River
4. 9 Colter Hokanson 18-05.50 Shelley
5. 9 Carson Bates 17-11.00 PR Highland — P
TRIPLE JUMP
1. 12 Carson Trejo 39-09.00 SR Blackfoot
2. 10 Ace Tafelemar 37-03.00 SR Highland — P
3. 9 Carson Bates 36-08.00 PR Highland — P
4. 12 Jack Perry 36-05.50 PR Shelley
5. 11 John Reeder 33-07.00 Snake River
Girls’ Individual Results
100 METERS
1. 12 Morgan Christensen 13.61a Highland — P
2. 10 Tambree Bell 13.73a Highland — P
3. 12 Aliya Jordan 13.76a SR Highland — P
4. 12 Raegan Jackman 13.86a SR Blackfoot
5. 11 Ruby Jordan 13.96a PR Highland — P
200 METERS
1. 10 Tambree Bell 28.26a Highland — P
2. 11 Whitney Christiansen 28.38a Blackfoot
3. 12 Morgan Christensen 28.71a Highland — P
4. 11 Rylee Wardle 29.03a SR Highland — P
5. 12 Lanie Williams 29.39a SR Shelley
400 METERS
1. 11 Whitney Christiansen 1:02.42a SR Blackfoot
2. 9 Emma McCormick 1:05.07a PR Highland — P
3. 10 Rylie Edlefsen 1:05.27a SR Snake River
4. 11 Taegen McCulloch 1:06.27a Highland — P
5. 9 Ryleigh Worlton 1:06.57a PR Shelley
800 METERS
1. 10 Maddy Larsen 2:37.77a SR Blackfoot
2. 10 Kimbrie Knudsen 2:38.55a PR Highland — P
3. 10 Camdyn Dunn 2:40.22a Snake River
4. 10 Hailey Raymond 2:42.07a SR Snake River
5. 12 Haylee Christensen 2:45.84a Highland — P
1600 METERS
1. 12 Grace Kosmicki 5:58.04a Highland — P
2. 10 Maddy Larsen 6:00.41a SR Blackfoot
3. 10 Kimbrie Knudsen 6:08.93a SR Highland — P
4. 10 Hailey Raymond 6:15.47a Snake River
5. 10 Sophie Benson 6:23.31a Highland — P
3200 METERS
1. 12 Grace Kosmick 12:57.40a PR Highland — P
2. 10 Sophie Benson 13:09.04a PR Highland — P
3. 10 Hailey Raymond 13:09.11a SR Snake River
4. 10 Emily Despain 13:28.09a SR Blackfoot
5. 12 Nina Bjorge 13:36.92a PR Highland — P
100 METER HURDLES
1. 11 Claire Mecham 17.86a SR Highland — P
2 12 Reese Callahan 18.07a Shelley
3. 11 Rebeckah Davenport 18.91a Blackfoot
4 10 Sydnie Cook 19.37a Shelley
5. 11 Jaymie Johnson 19.83a PR Blackfoot
300 METER HURDLES
1. 11 Claire Mecham 17.86a SR Highland — P
2. 12 Reese Callahan 18.07a Shelley
3. 11 Rebeckah Davenport 18.91a Blackfoot
4. 10 Sydnie Cook 19.37a Shelley
5. 11 Jaymie Johnson 19.83a P Blackfoot
4 X 100 METER RELAY
1. Highland 52.14
2. Snake River 59.34
3. Blackfoot 1:00.31
4 X 200 METER RELAY
1. Highland 1:49.87
2. Shelley 1:56.10
3. Snake River 2:01.55
4 X 400 METER RELAY
1. Highland 4:36.07
2. Blackfoot 4:42.78
3. Highland 5:08.16
SHOT PUT
1. 12 Hadley Humphreys 36-07.50 SR Blackfoot
2. 11 Ruby Jordan 33-05.75 SR Highland — P
3. 11 Tiffany Tone 30-00.00 SR Blackfoot
4. 9 Kambria Hendrickson 25-11.00 PR Blackfoot
5. 11 Shaunti Beasley 25-05.00 Blackfoot
DISCUS
1. 11 Ruby Jordan 107-08 Highland — P
2. 12 Hadley Humphreys 104-00 Blackfoot
3. 11 Tiffany Tone 100-08 PR Blackfoot
4. 12 Kenadee Tracy 91-10 Highland — P
5. 9 Kambria Hendrickson 78-07 Blackfoot
HIGH JUMP
1. 10 Reese Baldwin 4-10.00 PR Snake River
2. 10 Ashlyn Smith 4-08.00 SR Highland — P
3. 12 Reese Callahan 4-06.00 Shelley
4. 11 Abby Gilbert 4-04.00 Snake River
5. 10 Sydnie Cook 4-04.00 PR Shelley
POLE VAULT
1. 12 Kenadee Tracy 8-06.00 PR Highland — P
2. 10 Myriam Riley 7-00.00 SR Blackfoot
3. 10 Ashlyn Smith 7-00.00 SR Highland — P
4. 11 Kodi Cooper 6-06.00 SR Shelley
5. 12 Hunter Ellis 6-06.00 Highland — P
LONG JUMP
1. 12 Kenadee Tracy 16-04.50 Highland — P
2. 12 Reese Callahan 15-04.00 SR Shelley
3. 12 Lanie Williams 14-08.00 Shelley
4. 9 Quincy Downs 13-06.00 Shelley
4. 9 Sarah Dalling 13-06.00 PR Shelley
TRIPLE JUMP
1. 12 Kenadee Tracy 33-05.00 SR Highland — P
2. 10 Ashlyn Smith 31-01.00 PR Highland — P
3. 11 Katelyn Benson 31-00.50 SR Shelley
4. 11 Jacquelin Romero 30-10.00 PR Shelley
5. 9 Sarah Dalling 29-09.00 PR Shelley