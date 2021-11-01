SHELLEY – It was looked upon as a favorable match-up for the Shelley Russets as they hosted the Preston Indians in the first round of the state 4A football playoffs. After all, the Russets had already downed the Indians once this year, clear back in the Russets’ first game of the year and the beginning of a 5-0 start to the season for Shelley. The score in that game was 15-6, but both teams had improved since that time and entered the playoffs with 6-3 records.
As both teams worked to establish their running games, the two teams went back and forth for most of the first period, before the Indians were able to get the passing game working.
They utilized a 21-yard pass and catch from quarterback Brecker Knapp to do-everything back Emory Thorson for touchdown that put the Indians up 7-0 after the extra point.
It did not deter the Russets one bit. They took the kickoff and drove down the field, mixing up the running plays, with Ryker Clinger handling the inside work and using Kaden Kidman to work the outside and they drove the ball down the field. The only thing that was different from the norm is that Kidman usually does the inside work and Clinger the outside and it seemed to confuse the Indians. When the Russets scored on a four-yard run by Kidman, it was to the outside and he simply outran the defense to the end zone. With the Kidman kick for the extra point, it was suddenly 7-7 and the Russets were in business.
The Russets’ aggressive defense then took over as they forced a pair of turnovers on the Indians and turned both into scores for the Russets.
Again, it was Kidman who was the recipient of the good fortune, scoring from 38 yards out on a running play that he broke to the outside and then outraced the Indian defense to the end zone. Kidman would once again tack on the extra point for a 14-7 lead.
Another turnover by the Indians gave the Russets the ball deep in Indian territory and it didn’t take long for Kidman to strike from five yards out, just getting the ball inside the pylon for his third touchdown of the first half.
Once again, Kidman was able to tack on the extra point and the Russets would carry a halftime lead into the locker room of 21-7 and they would receive the opening kick for the second half.
Shelley continued to control things in the second half and they got a pair of touchdowns from star running back Ryker Clinger as the score continued to mount against the Indians. They did get a late game score that made the final score 36-13, but the Russets had already started celebrating by that time and are heading to Sandpoint for the second round game on Friday at 7 p.m.
“I am not sure that Sandpoint will be ready for a team like us,” Russet coach Josh Wells said. “We keep getting better and our defense, if it plays the way they have the past several weeks, will give them everything they can handle. We are very confident as we head north this week for an appointment with Sandpoint Friday night.”
The game is scheduled to be live streamed through Idahosports.com on Friday.