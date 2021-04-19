SHELLEY – On Friday afternoon, the Preston Indians and Shelley Russets got together for a friendly baseball doubleheader.
By the time it was all over, each team had taken a hit from the other and each team had ended up with a non-conference win to put in their season win column.
The first game was pretty much all Preston, as the Indians took the lead late in the game (sixth inning) and stole one from the Russets, who had pretty much outplayed the Indians until Preston put together some hits in the sixth and seventh innings to steal one from Shelley.
As the teams entered the sixth inning of the game, it was all tied up at 2 runs apiece before Preston’s late game heroics took the win.
Preston got a complete game win from pitcher Tate Greene, who went the distance, giving up only two runs on five Shelley hits, striking out six and only walking one during his time on the mound.
For Shelley, it was Stockton Poulsen who was on the mound for the Russets. Poulsen only lasted five innings in the game, allowing but one hit and two runs while striking out six. Jarret Leal and Carter Osterman came in from the bullpen to complete the pitching duties for Shelley, with Leal taking the loss in the end when he gave up two runs in his one inning of work.
The second game was much like the first, only the roles were somewhat reversed.
The Indians fell behind early on in the game, giving the Russets more confidence and they were able to build on it throughout the contest.
Shelley scored a pair of runs in the first inning and then added a big six runs in the bottom of the third to establish an 8-0 lead and simply put things on cruise control from there.
Davon Inglet was on the mound for the Indians and only lasted 2 2/3 innings, the big blow coming when the Indians had trouble catching and throwing the ball in the bottom of the third, committing most of their eight errors in the game in that frame.
Austin Bateman took the mound for Shelley, throwing a complete game, allowing seven hits, but only two runs while striking out five and only walking one.
The Russets’ offense was led by John Kerner who had a pair of hits in three at-bats.
With the win, the Russets moved their season record to 2-10 and they have an 0-4 record in High Country Conference play.
Preston is now 8-7 on the year and 2-1 in South East Idaho Conference play.
Shelley will have a home-and-home series beginning on Tuesday when they travel to Blackfoot for a 4 p.m. contest and then Blackfoot will visit Shelley on Wednesday.
Game One
PRESTON 001 102 4 — 8 7 5
SHELLEY 000 110 0 — 2 5 2
Game Two
PRESTON 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 2 7 8
SHELLEY 2 0 6 0 0 1 X 9 5 1
Game One
Preston
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Tate Greene 3 1 1 0 0 1
Ashton Madsen 4 1 2 2 0 0
Chayse Oxborrow 4 1 1 0 0 2
Justin Inglet 2 3 1 0 1 0
Davon Inglet 3 1 1 0 1 1
Trevyn Hadley 1 0 0 2 0 0
Karson Chugg 3 0 1 1 1 1
Braden Hess 1 1 0 0 1 1
Emery Thorson 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tait Rawlings 3 0 0 0 0 1
Totals 24 8 7 5 4 7
Batting 2B: Karson Chugg, Davon Inglet, Ashton Madsen
TB: Karson Chugg 2, Tate Greene, Davon Inglet 2, Justin Inglet, Ashton Madsen 3, Chayse Oxborrow
RBI: Karson Chugg, Trevyn Hadley 2, Ashton Madsen 2
SAC: Tate Greene
SF: Trevyn Hadley 2
ROE: Karson Chugg
HBP: Trevyn Hadley, Braden Hess, Justin Inglet
SB: Tate Greene 2, Braden Hess, Justin Inglet, Chayse Oxborrow, Emery Thorson
CS: Karson Chugg
PIK: Karson Chugg
TotalsTeam QAB: 18 (52.94%)
Karson Chugg 3, Tate Greene 3, Trevyn Hadley 2, Braden Hess, Davon Inglet 3, Justin Inglet 3, Ashton Madsen, Chayse Oxborrow 2
Team LOB: 5FieldingE: Trevyn Hadley 2, Braden Hess, Justin Inglet, Tait Rawlings
Shelley
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Trevor Gemar 4 0 1 0 0 1
Creighton Ball 4 0 0 0 0 0
Jarret Leal 3 1 1 0 0 0
Austin Bateman 3 0 0 0 0 1
Kayden Kidman 3 0 2 0 0 0
Jedd Kerner 1 0 0 0 0 0
Carter Osterman 1 0 0 0 0 1
Nate Ball 1 0 0 0 1 0
Peyton Maynard 1 0 0 0 0 0
Stockton Poulsen 1 0 0 0 0 0
Dylan Bean 2 0 0 0 0 2
John Kerner 3 1 1 0 0 1
Totals 27 2 5 0 1 6
Batting 2B: John Kerner, Trevor Gemar
TB: John Kerner 2, Jarret Leal, Kayden Kidman 2, Trevor Gemar 2
SAC: Jedd Kerner
ROE: Creighton Ball, Jarret Leal 2
FC: Peyton Maynard, Stockton Poulsen
SB: Jarret Leal, Kayden Kidman
CS: Creighton Ball
TotalsTeam QAB: 9 (31.03%)
John Kerner, Jarret Leal 2, Kayden Kidman, Jedd Kerner, Trevor Gemar 2, Nate Ball 2
Team LOB: 6FieldingE: Kayden Kidman, Austin Bateman
Preston
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Tate Greene 7.0 91 .780 5 2 1 6 1 0
Totals 7.0 91 780 5 2 1 6 1 0
Pitching w — Tate Greene
Pitches-Strikes: Tate Greene 91-71
Groundouts-Flyouts: Tate Greene 4-7
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Tate Greene 23-29
Shelley
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Stockton Poulsen 5.0 81 .494 1 2 2 6 4 0
Jarret Leal 1.0 18 .500 2 3 2 0 0 0
Carter Osterman 1.0 26 .500 4 3 3 1 0 0
Totals 7.0 125 .496 7 8 7 7 4 0
Pitching L — J. Leal
HBP: Jarret Leal 2, Stockton Poulsen
WP: Stockton Poulsen 2
Pitches-Strikes: Jarret Leal 18-9, Carter Osterman 26-13, Stockton Poulsen 81-40
Groundouts-Flyouts: Jarret Leal 1-1, Carter Osterman 0-1, Stockton Poulsen 3-6
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Jarret Leal 3-7, Carter Osterman 2-6, Stockton Poulsen 7-21
Game Two
Preston
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Tate Greene 4 0 0 0 0 1
Ashton Madsen 3 0 1 1 1 0
Chayse Oxborrow 4 0 0 0 0 1
Justin Inglet 3 1 1 0 0 1
Davon Inglet 3 0 1 0 0 0
Trevyn Hadley 2 0 1 1 0 0
Zeth Groll 1 0 0 0 0 0
Tait Rawlings 2 0 1 0 0 1
Braden Hess 2 0 0 0 0 1
Emery Thorson 3 1 2 0 0 0
Totals 27 2 7 2 1 5
Batting 2B: Trevyn Hadley
3B: Justin Inglet
TB: Trevyn Hadley 2, Davon Inglet, Justin Inglet 3, Ashton Madsen, Tait Rawlings, Emery Thorson 2
RBI: Trevyn Hadley, Ashton Madsen
SF: Trevyn Hadley
FC: Braden Hess
HBP: Braden Hess
SB: Braden Hess, Emery Thorson
TotalsTeam QAB: 13 (43.33%)
Tate Greene, Trevyn Hadley 2, Davon Inglet, Justin Inglet 2, Ashton Madsen 2, Chayse Oxborrow 2, Tait Rawlings, Emery Thorson 2
Team LOB: 7FieldingE: Tate Greene 4, Zeth Groll, Trevyn Hadley 2, Ashton Madsen
Shelley
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Trevor Gemar 5 1 0 0 0 1
Kayden Kidman 3 2 0 0 1 1
Jarret Leal 0 2 0 0 0 0
Jaxon Byington 2 0 1 0 0 1
Austin Bateman 3 0 0 0 0 0
Stockton Poulsen 3 0 1 2 1 0
John Kerner 3 2 2 0 1 1
Peyton Maynard 4 1 0 0 0 2
Creighton Ball 0 0 0 0 2 0
Nate Ball 2 0 0 0 0 1
Jedd Kerner 1 1 0 1 0 0
Carter Osterman 2 0 1 0 0 1
Totals 28 9 5 3 5 8
Batting TB: John Kerner 2, Jaxon Byington, Carter Osterman, Stockton Poulsen
RBI: Jedd Kerner, Stockton Poulsen 2
SAC: Austin Bateman
ROE: Kayden Kidman, Austin Bateman, Peyton Maynard 2, Trevor Gemar 2, Nate Ball
FC: Jedd Kerner, Trevor Gemar 2
HBP: Jarret Leal 3, Kayden Kidman, Jedd Kerner
SB: Creighton Ball, Kayden Kidman
CS: Jedd Kerner
TotalsTeam QAB: 17 (43.59%)
Creighton Ball 2, John Kerner 3, Jaxon Byington, Kayden Kidman 2, Jedd Kerner, Austin Bateman, Carter Osterman, Peyton Maynard 2, Trevor Gemar, Nate Ball, Stockton Poulsen 2
Team LOB: 12FieldingE: Peyton Maynard
Preston
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Davon Inglet 2.2 74 .554 3 8 2 2 3 0
Braden Hess 2.1 38 .605 1 0 0 3 1 0
Justin Inglet 1.0 25 .680 1 1 0 3 1 0
Totals 6.0 137 .591 5 9 2 8 5 0
Pitching L – Davon Inglet
HBP: Davon Inglet 5
WP: Davon Inglet
Pitches-Strikes: Braden Hess 38-23, Davon Inglet 74-41, Justin Inglet 25-17
Groundouts-Flyouts: Braden Hess 2-1, Davon Inglet 2-1, Justin Inglet 0-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Braden Hess 5-10, Davon Inglet 10-22, Justin Inglet 4-7
Shelley
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Austin Bateman 7.0 107 .607 7 2 2 5 1 0
Totals 7.0 107 .607 7 2 2 5 1 0
Pitching W- Austin Bateman
HBP: Austin Bateman
WP: Austin Bateman
Pitches-Strikes: Austin Bateman 107-65
Groundouts-Flyouts: Austin Bateman 1-14
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Austin Bateman 13-30
Stats provided by Game Changer