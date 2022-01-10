SHELLEY – The Shelley Lady Russets took a page out of the playbook of some other schools this year and set about putting the Idaho Falls Lady Tigers away in the first few minutes of their Friday night game in Shelley.
Flying out of the gate, the Lady Russets went right to work, feeding senior Alexis Leckington on the inside the first three trips down the floor and she responded with six quick points.
When Brinley Cannon stepped back for a long range three-pointer, it was suddenly 9-0 and Idaho Falls coach Shane Seeley was forced to call a timeout to try and slow the Lady Russets down.
It worked, but when you use up a timeout at the 2 minute mark of the first quarter just to settle your team down you have to wonder just how prepared the team might have been.
The timeout may have worked, but only momentarily, as the Lady Russets would speed to a 21-12 first quarter lead and basically were able to coast the rest of the way to a win over Idaho Falls by the final of 64-46 and a sweep of the two-game set with the Lady Tigers.
The Lady Russets won their first meeting 56-54 to open the season at 2-0. The win on Friday night moved the Lady Russets to 8-5 on the year and they are firmly settled into the number two slot in the 4A division of the High Country Conference.
The second quarter was more of the same for Shelley, as they kept the up-tempo pace of the contest going and kept on adding points to their total and by the time the two teams went to the intermission, they had built a 32-21 lead over Idaho Falls and simply needed to make a few minor adjustments in their play in order to secure their eighth win of the season.
The second quarter was more of a continuation of the first than anything else, although they were able to get freshman sensation Mia Williams involved in the offense and that helped balance out the scoring from Cannon considerably.
On the other hand, Idaho Falls, after a big first quarter from Caylin Wood, who scored 14 first half points, turned to Sydney Hess, who ended the night with a sparkling 20-point performance.
The third period was where Hess made her impact felt the most, as at one point she had scored 10 in a row for Idaho Falls as the Lady Tigers would trim the Shelley lead down from 16 to only 10 by the time the two teams would head to the final stanza of play for the evening.
Although the Lady Tigers did get within 10 points of the Lady Russets, you never got the feeling they were any threat to steal the game from Shelley.
Shelley always had an answer, and it usually came from Brinley Cannon, who was able to sink six three-point shots on the evening, on her way to a game-high 28 points. Cannon was everywhere on the floor — rebounding, playing defense and making those high arching three-point shots that seemed to find nothing but the bottom of the net, time after time.
By the time the final buzzer would sound ending the game, the Lady Russets had posted another win by the final of 64-46.
While the win did not help in the High Country Conference standings, the Lady Russets are in a tie for second with a 2-2 record with Skyline and must simply hold that position to secure the number two seed in the 4A, District 6 tournament just a few short weeks away.
Next up for Shelley will be a road trip to Bonneville on Tuesday 11 where they will have a chance to break the tie with Skyline in the HCC standings. Game time is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Bonneville.
For Idaho Falls, they will also be back in action on Tuesday evening, when they host Skyline in a 7:30 tip-off.
IDAHO FALLS 12 9 18 7 — 46
SHELLEY 21 11 10 17 — 64
Individual scoring
Idaho Falls (46): Abby Corgatelli, 2; Lillee Duffin, 4; Caylin Wood, 16; Sydney Hess 20; Megan Hurst, 4
Shelley (64): Taylor Ottley, 4; Mia Williams, 14; Alexis Leckington, 9; Riley Wasden, 2; Hallie Dye, 4; Brinley Cannon, 28; Brooklin Murdoch, 3