SHELLEY – The Shelley High School “REDS,” winners of the 2019 Idaho State Dance Championships, are ready for the next chapter in their history as they begin the process of recruiting and building the team that will represent Shelley in 2019-2020.
The team, under the direction of Kelly Hobbs, is inviting anyone interested in being part of the team for next year to be in attendance for clinics that will take place April 15-17 from 3:30–5 p.m. in the Shelley High School auxiliary gym.
In addition to the clinics, the actual tryouts will be held on April 18 at 4 p.m. The tryouts will also be held in the auxiliary gym.
All interested parties are expected to show up, dressed to dance and work hard.
If you are not able to make it to all of the clinics or the tryout, but still want to be part of the award winning program, please contact Kelli Hobbs at (208) 589-5419.
