SHELLEY – Senior nights are for remembering and honoring, not so much for what is expected on that night in particular.
Such is the case for the Shelley Russets, who continue to transition from a 3A school and team into a 4A school and team and for the this year at least, progress has been made and a lot of it is due to the sacrifices and work that these six seniors — Braxton Miskin, Jace Thatcher, Nik Miller, Jaxon Hess, Treyce Jensen, and Trevor Austin — have put in over the past several years.
Jace Thatcher, son of Cami and Erik Thatcher, has been playing basketball for nearly his whole life now, learning how to accept criticism, hustle and play as part of a team. While his interest in the game has assisted in his growth as a person, it does not define him, he is so much more. His parents remind him that he needs to remember, whether he is on his dirt bike or riding on one of life’s trails, don’t focus on the rock, forcus on the trail. Grip it and rip it.
Treyce Jensen, the son of Jonathan and Amber Jensen, has been playing all types of sports for years it seems. His parents claim that it is through his gifts of incredible athleticism and talents that as his parents, they have been able to recognize one of the many great gifts in life. You show examples of character, kindness, love humility and respect for all people is everything that we as your parents have hoped to see you achieve.
Trevor Austin is son of Cheri and Bart Wattenberger and Brian and Emily Austin. They are proud of the person you are becoming and have had so much fun watching you play the last four years and seeing the great player that you have become and an even better young man. We are so happy at the choices you have mad and the leader that you have developed into.
Jaxon Hess is the son of Janie and Jeremy Hess. They would like Jaxon to know that ‘They are so blessed to be your parents and that they have enjoyed watching your hard work and dedication to school, sports and your loved ones throughout the years. We know that your future is going to be amazing because of your heart and determination.
Nik Miller is the sone of Suzie Miller and Brad and Loni Miller and they are proud of the respectful, driven and upstanding young man you have become despite the setbacks you have had to endure like two different knee surgeries. You work hard and have never missed a practice or a game and you always show up and give 100%. They couldn’t be more proud of you than they are today!
Braxton Miskin is the son of Meredith and David Sisler and Randall and Christina Miskin. They know that this has been a wild and crazy journey that you have navigated for your love of basketball. Thank you so much for all of the memories. They have enjoyed watching you grow and are excited to see where your journey will lead you. They are so proud of the young man that you are and can’t wait to see what the future holds for you.