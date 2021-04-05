KIMBERLY – The Shelley Lady Russets spotted the Buhl Indians a 6-0 start and although they only gave up a pair of hits in the game, found themselves on the wrong end of a 6-3 final score. The worst of it all for head coach Travis Perez was that his pitchers did not give up a single earned run. All of the runs scored by Buhl came via fielding miscues by his team.
Things didn’t get started right in any way, shape or form for the Lady Russets, who saw Buh score in the top of the first and of course it was an error that got things going for Buhl.
By the time the Lady Russets got any offense going for themselves, they were already behind by a 6-0 score and although they did get a three-run spot in the bottom of the sixth, it was too little, too late to make up the difference between the two teams.
The really bad thing was that they were getting a pretty good pitching performance from Mikayla McDermott for the second time in the four-game set in Kimberly as part of the tournament. McDermott allowed only two hits in her three innings of work, but none of the three runs were earned. It is tough to keep the positive thoughts going for a pitcher when they pitch well enough to win and get nothing for their efforts, but then again, this year was slated to be a learning year for the young Lady Russets and they are learning and improving as they go.
The Lady Russets did out-hit the Indians by a 9-2 count, they just couldn’t get any runs when they needed them.
Buhl’s ace, Trinity Tyrdy, earned the win for her team, lasting a full seven innings. She may have allowed nine hits, but she struck out a dozen in the game and she only gave up the three runs in the game.
The Shelley offense was led by Abby Wattanbarger and Mikayla McDermott, who each had a pair of hits from the nine recorded by the Lady Russets. Taylor Ottley did hit a home run for the Lady Russets in the contest.
The Lady Russets now find themselves at 0-9 on the season and on the road on Tuesday, April 6, when they travel to Preston for a non-conference doubleheader with Preston beginning at 3:30 p.m.
After that, the Lady Russets will head into conference play in the High Country Conference when they will match up with Skyline beginning on Wednesday, April 14.
BUHL 103 110 0 — 6 2 0
SHELLEY 000 003 0 — 3 9 9
Buhl High School Varsity
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Aubrey Mahannah 3 2 0 0 0 0
Aysha Cleverley 4 1 0 0 0 0
Trinity Tvrdy 3 1 0 0 1 0
Kaycie Theurer 4 0 1 0 0 0
Kya Busmann 4 1 0 0 0 0
Jamie Zimmers 3 0 0 0 0 1
Emma Henson 1 0 0 0 2 0
Kim Sherman 3 0 1 0 0 0
Tressa Christensen 3 1 0 0 0 0
Aliviah Fullerton — — — — — -
Hannah Share — — — — — -
Totals 28 6 2 0 3 1
Batting TB: Kaycie Theurer, Kim Sherman
ROE: Aubrey Mahannah 2, Kya Busmann 2, Kaycie Theurer, Tressa Christensen, Aysha Cleverley
HBP: Aubrey Mahannah
SB: Trinity Tvrdy, Kya Busmann, Kaycie Theurer, Tressa Christensen, Aysha Cleverley
TotalsTeam QAB: 9 (28.12%)
Aubrey Mahannah 2, Trinity Tvrdy, Emma Henson 3, Kya Busmann 2, Tressa Christensen
Team LOB: 5FieldingDP: Trinity Tvrdy, Kaycie Theurer
Shelley
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Abby Wattenbarger 4 1 2 0 0 0
Sydney Kidman 4 0 1 0 0 2
Shelby Giles 3 1 1 0 0 1
Taylor Ottley 3 1 1 3 0 1
Oakley Remington 1 0 0 0 0 1
Shaylee Johnson 2 0 1 0 0 1
Shayla McDermott 3 0 2 0 0 0
Sydney Hillman 3 0 0 0 0 3
Clara Messick 3 0 0 0 0 2
Mikayla McDermott 0 0 0 0 1 0
Lacy Hathaway 2 0 1 0 0 1
Totals 28 3 9 3 1 12
Batting 2B: Lacy Hathaway, Shaylee Johnson
HR: Taylor Ottley
TB: Abby Wattenbarger 2, Taylor Ottley 4, Sydney Kidman, Lacy Hathaway 2, Shelby Giles, Shaylee Johnson 2, Shayla McDermott 2
RBI: Taylor Ottley 3
SB: Abby Wattenbarger, Shelby Giles, Shayla McDermott 2
TotalsTeam QAB: 12 (41.38%)
Abby Wattenbarger, Taylor Ottley 2, Sydney Kidman, Lacy Hathaway 2, Clara Messick, Sydney Hillman 2, Shelby Giles, Shaylee Johnson, Mikayla McDermott
Team LOB: 5FieldingE: Taylor Ottley 3, Clara Messick, Sydney Hillman 2, Shelby Giles, Shaylee Johnson, Mikayla McDermott
Buhl High School Varsity
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Trinity Tvrdy 7.0 113 .699 9 3 3 12 1 1
Totals 7.0 113 .699 9 3 3 12 1 1
Pitching W: Trinity Tvrdy
SV: Trinity Tvrdy
Pitches-Strikes: Trinity Tvrdy 113-79
Groundouts-Flyouts: Trinity Tvrdy 2-5
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Trinity Tvrdy 17-29
Shelley
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Mikayla McDermott 3.0 57 .509 2 4 0 0 2 0
Sydney Hillman 4.0 36 .556 0 2 0 1 1 0
Totals 7.0 93 .527 2 6 0 1 3 0
Pitching L: Mikayla McDermott
HBP: Mikayla McDermott
Pitches-Strikes: Sydney Hillman 36-20, Mikayla McDermott 57-29
Groundouts-Flyouts: Sydney Hillman 9-1, Mikayla McDermott 2-6
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Sydney Hillman 9-15, Mikayla McDermott 8-17
Stats provided by Game Changer