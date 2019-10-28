IDAHO FALLS – There is a reason that there is a district tournament at the end of the regular season in most sports in Idaho.
It rewards those teams that improve and work hard and get better as the season goes along. It also helps those teams with new coaches develop their players and initiate them into a new system and get adjusted to a new style of play.
That in a couple of sentences is exactly what happened to the Shelley Russets volleyball team. They earned the fifth seed in the High Country Conference out of six teams, but they were playing their best volleyball when the regular season ended. Proof of that came in the first match of the district tournament.
They were matched up against Bingham County rival Blackfoot, the fourth seed, and even though it may have taken a five-set match, the Lady Russets were moving on and on the right side of the bracket.
They may not have been any match for the top seed in Bonneville, but they came right back on the second day of the tournament and picked up two more wins, this time over Hillcrest 3-0 and Idaho Falls 3-1 and that earned them a chance to play Skyline for a state tournament berth and possibly a second shot at top-seeded Bonneville.
The Thursday afternoon affair against Skyline saw the Lady Russets come out aggressively and when things began to go the Russets’ way, they took advantage of the opportunity and they won in straight sets by the scores of 25-24, 25-21 and 25-16 and earned another shot at Bonneville.
Leading the way was Alexis Leckington with 14 kills while she was backed up by Amber Higley with 7 kills and Kaia Wasden had 5 kills. Kennedy Byington led the team in assists and Kassidy Arzola led in digs.
Bonneville quickly proved to be too much for the Lady Russets, as they swept the Shelley bunch in straight sets by scores of 25-15, 25-10 and 25-8.
That did little to detract from the accomplishment of Shelley, earning a spot in the 4A, state volleyball championships which begin on Friday in northern Idaho.