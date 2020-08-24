BLACKFOOT – It was considered a given that when the high school fall sports season kicked off, there would be cancellations, suspended games and forced games off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
What wasn’t expected was that Mother Nature would step in and have her say about the fall sports and she made sure that we all knew that she was still a major force and in charge of whether fall sports could or would be played.
On Friday, there were six games scheduled for boys’ and girls’ soccer. Of those six, exactly one was played, the Shelley boys at Idaho Falls on Friday night. The other five games were canceled due to air quality issues. That wiped out the games between South Fremont boys and girls against Aberdeen, the games between Blackfoot and Thunder Ridge also due to air quality, and the game between Shelley girls and Idaho Falls girls was moved to Saturday afternoon, where the game was played at Shelley High School.
In addition, the football game between Marsh Valley and Layton Christian was not only canceled, but moved to Saturday and played in Utah rather than at Marsh Valley.
One bright spot when it comes to football is that Highland hosted Thunder Ridge at the revamped stadium at Highland High School and with social distancing plans in effect, the game went off without a hitch, with Highland winning the game 38-12.
As far as local teams go, it was a rough beginning for the Shelley boys’ soccer team as they headed to Idaho Falls for the season opener.
Shelley seemed a step slow from the outset and the Tigers used that to open up a quick 4-0 lead, which they held at halftime.
The problem seemed to be with the defensive front of the Russets, who were employing a young goal keeper and he was ambushed by the taller, faster and stronger Tigers.
The Tigers used a mass charge at the goal time after time and when the defense couldn’t stop the onslaught, the Shelley keeper was facing one, two or three Tigers bearing down on him and he had little or no chance to make a stop.
The second half of the game was more like shooting practice at a fall fair shooting gallery and the goal keeper was nothing more than a sitting duck waiting to be plucked off by the shooter.
By the time the smoke cleared, the Tigers had claimed a 10-0 shutout in the game and a quick 1-0 record on the young season.
The biggest issue for the Russets is that they had to return to the pitch on Saturday morning, albeit their own field for a match against the Thunder Ridge Titans, who had compiled a 13-4-1 record a year ago in claiming the High Country 5A division of that regular season conference title.
The Russets came out with a different goal keeper, one that appeared taller, but really didn’t show any more quickness or ability to stop the goals from getting scored.
The Titans scored at will throughout the first half and had built a 4-0 lead on a goal with 8:!2 left in the first half.
The Titans added their fifth goal just three minutes later and closed out the first half with another goal just 40 seconds after the fifth was scored. That sent the teams to the intermission with a 6-0 lead and things were not going to get any better for Shelley in the second half.
With the taste of blood in their mouths, the Titans were like a pack of sharks on the attack and they did not let up on the charge to the Shelley goal.
Scores were coming at a rate of one every three minutes and once the score reached 10-0, the Titan coaching staff made wholesale substitutions. They moved their second teams and JV players into the game and this group, as if they had something to prove, kept the onslaught coming and by the time the game ended, the Titans had a 15-0 win over the Russets.
One almost felt sorry for the goal keeper, but it wasn’t all his fault as the defense in front of him was all but non-existent. When a player gets shot after shot presented to them when there isn’t a defender in sight, it is only natural that they take the shot and most times can beat the goal keeper one on one.
The Russets will clearly need to shore up the defense before they get into the heart of the 4A High Country Conference portion of the regular season in the coming weeks.
Thunder Ridge is now 1-0 on the young season, while Shelly falls to 0-2 on the year.