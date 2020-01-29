SUGAR CITY – The drought is over as the Shelley Russets boys’ basketball team broke through the winless barrier by beating the Sugar-Salem Diggers Tuesday night.
Shelley entered the game with a record of 0-12, which included an overtime loss by three points to these same Diggers just five days ago. The Diggers entered the week as the number three team in the state in the 3A classification and may have overlooked the Russets.
Shelley coach Wally Foster had been experimenting with some different line-ups in recent games and seems to have found the right combination.
Sugar-Salem coach Shawn Freeman said turnovers took a toll and the Diggers had a poor second quarter Tuesday.
“Their record may not be a great thing, but I think they’re putting some stuff together and their kids are working hard,” Freeman said of the Russets. “It’s good for them to bolster them moving forward and good for us to recollect.”
The turning point of the game was the second period, when the Russets were able to outscore the Diggers by an 8-3 margin. The rest of the game was 39-37 in favor of the Diggers in a very tight, defensive gem in which both teams had their moments.
While the Russets may have picked up their first win of the year, they still remain winless in the High Country Conference with a record of 0-5, and had a chance to change that as they played Idaho Falls on Wednesday.
Sugar-Salem will be in action next today in an important Mountain Rivers Conference tilt for the Diggers and Redskins.
SHELLEY 45, SUGAR-SALEM 42
Shelley 10 8 10 17 — 45
Sugar-Salem 12 3 10 17 — 42
SHELLEY — Tomy Bradshaw 6, Trevor Jensen 2, Braxton Miskin 16, Jace Thatcher 8, Trevor Austin 5, Cannon Vance 8.
SUGAR-SALEM — Crew Clark 6, Tanner Harris 4, Mason Guymon 2, Keyan Nead 6, Hadley Miller 13, Sam Parkinson 6, Rylan Bean 1, Kyler Handy 2, McKay Schulthies 2.