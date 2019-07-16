SHELLEY – When the Shelley Russets made the move to the 4A classification for sports a year ago, most people knew the transition would not be an easy one.
Some sports were going to have an easier time of it than others. Volleyball, football, soccer, and track and field have been mainstays for years in Shelley and those sports survived with only a few distractions.
Sure, a great football coach left in Jake Monahan and has been replaced. Volleyball let a state champion coach in Dave Cousins walk away and things are now under Savannah Leckington’s guidance who I am sure will do a great job. Track and field has lost Ryan Campbell, who has moved on to South Fremont where he will turn another program around.
Soccer retains coach Octavo Vega who will be faced with pushing his charges forward and accepting the challenge of a tough schedule and a cross county rival who has been very good over the past decade. Whether he can get the job done this year or it will take another year or two remains to be seen. There will be games with 5A schools Madison, Thunder Ridge, Highland of Pocatello, and Rigby on the schedule and those will be very tough for the Russets.
The rest of the schedule will feature Hillcrest, Blackfoot, and Idaho Falls as the primary contenders for the 4A title in the High Country Conference and it remains to be seen if the Russets have improved enough to challenge them.
The schedule will begin on Aug. 24 at home against Madison and will conclude with a game at Blackfoot on Oct. 7. The 13 games in between should take the Russets a long way to becoming a tough 4A school this season.
Shelley’s schedule is as follows:
Saturday, August 24, Madison HOME 11 a.m.
Monday, August 26, Hillcrest HOME 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, August 29, Bonneville HOME 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 31 Thunder RidgeAWAY 11 a.m.
Thursday, September 5 Idaho Falls AWAY 7 p.m.
Tuesday, September 10 Highland HOME 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, September 12 Skyline AWAY 7:30 p.m.
Monday, September 16 Rigby AWAY 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, September 18 Blackfoot HOME 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 21 Rigby HOME 4:30 p.m.
Monday, September 23 Bonneville AWAY 4 p.m.
Wednesday, September 25 Hillcrest AWAY 4 p.m.
Monday, September 30 Idaho Falls HOME 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, October 2 Skyline HOME 4 p.m.
Monday, October 7 Blackfoot AWAY 7 p.m.