SHELLEY – The Reds dance team from Shelley High School stepped up at just the right time.
They rallied at a time when a few people were questioning whether Shelley would ever be competitive in the 4A classification in anything.
This is of course the first year that the Russets have been competing in the 4A classification in several years and things just haven’t been going their way.
Football, despite having some talented athletes, ended in a 2-8 campaign. Basketball, well let’s just say that the boys and girls missed not having a true big post player and the result was a pair of teams that finished 1-43 between them. Wrestling did have Kolton Stacey and Taylor Balmforth, but lack of depth in the 4A classification is a real hindrance. Track and Field has some hope, but then again, Ryan Campbell has been able to work miracles before and to expect him to do it again might be too much to ask.
In steps Kelli Hobbs and her Dance squad, “The Reds.” We have seen them at the halftime shows during basketball season and raved at how good they were. After all, they were the defending state champions at the 3A classification, but could they make the jump to the 4A and earn a title.
After going through the process of qualifying and competing against the best that the 4A schools have, the answer is a definitive yes.
Hobbs and her right hand assistant coach, Kaitelyn Frankenberry, pushed, cajoled and molded 19 young ladies into a top flight squad that went to state and pushed themselves right into a championship.
It may not have been a dominating win (they won by a single ordinance in quite possibly the tightest finish in the history of the sport in Idaho), but they won and they did it with style and grace.
These young ladies won two of the categories used to determine the championship.
They took down the routines of Military and Dance and finished second in Hip Hop and High Kick.
Columbia, their main challenge in the overall did just the opposite, finishing second in Military and Dance and winning Hip Hop and High Kick. The final standing would come down to a single point or ordinance in the scoring, with the Shelley team coming out on top.
“These girls put in the work and did what we asked of them each and every time,” coach Kelli Hobbs said. “I just can’t tell you how far down inside these girls reached to pull out these scores and to win the state title just shows how much the support of everyone in Shelley means when you build a championship.”
With this championship, the first ever in the 4A classification, it has everyone at Shelley High School walking a little taller, showing a little more confidence and definitely walking with a bit more pride as they go through the final couple of months of the school year as they move forward.