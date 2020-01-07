NAMPA – They gathered at the Nampa Ford Center here for the annual Rollie Lane Invitational Wrestling Tournament. They were the best wrestlers that 70 teams could gather up and bring to the biggest and most prestigious high school wrestling tournament held each year in Idaho.
The 973 wrestlers gathered to try and win a gold medal in the 15 different weight classes. It would be memory-making and there were even divisions for the girls as well as the boys.
Four Bingham County high schools were listed among the teams that made the trip to Nampa. Aberdeen was there as was Blackfoot, Firth, and Shelley. All had wrestlers with aspirations of winning, and if not winning, then placing in the top six to earn a medal in the biggest wrestling show that would take place in Idaho in 2020.
It is even bigger than the state championships held in February and more prestigious than almost any sporting event to take place in Idaho this year.
There were dreams that would be dashed, those who entered the tournament with an undefeated record who would go home without anything to show for their effort, even though they would still be in the running for a state title later on in.
There were wide-eyed freshmen who got a taste of what the big time in wrestling would be like when they got done and will have an idea of what they need to work on to get back to the big stage at a later date.
There were sophomores, juniors and seniors who knew what it would take and now also know how much work they still have to do down the road.
For the boys, there would be 15 who would end up standing at the top of the medals stand as champions when things were all said and done.
Only one of the 15 came from Bingham County and that was junior Kolton Stacey of Shelley, who blew through the competition on his way to the championship match against Hunter Bidelman of Caldwell. Bidelman proved to be a very worthy competitor for Stacey and the two ended up in a tie-breaker to determine the champion, with Stacey prevailing by a 1-0 score.
Stacey entered the tournament with the credentials of a champion. In fact, he is a two-time state champion and has earned all-American honors and he is only a junior. He entered the tournament with a record of 20-0 this season and was the number one seed for the Rollie Lane.
In an interview in December, Stacey indicated that winning the Rollie Lane was one of his goals for the season, so he can check this off of his list. Stacey is a special wrestler who has already racked up over 100 wins in his first two years of wrestling, and he has never lost to an Idaho wrestler. That record is still intact, but there is more. After two consecutive 50-plus win seasons, Stacey would like to make it three straight 50-win seasons and after the Rollie Lane, he is on his way with a current record of 26-0.
Stacey knows he has a lot more to do this year to accomplish his goals for the season and is working towards accomplishing them as well. He wants to win the Tiger-Grizz which is now on the radar. A third district title is also on his list of goals and a third straight state title and an unbeaten record are there as well. You can bet that Stacey will make an effort to get them all.
Esai Castaneda of Blackfoot also had a good Rollie Lane Tournament, finishing sixth in the 132-pound weight class. Castaneda entered the tournament with a stellar record of 20-2 and while he won four of his matches, he also lost the last three, which is very uncharacteristic for the Blackfoot native.
Castaneda sailed into the semi-finals before he ran into trouble in the form of Timberlake’s Isaiah Evans who won by a 6-5 decision. That is how close Esai came to cracking the top three or four in the tournament.
There is no doubt that Castaneda will be one of the favorites to bring home the gold when it comes to the state tournament in February.
While he may not have won a medal at the Rollie Lane, there is a freshman from Firth named Gage Vasquez who will be making noise as we get closer to state. This freshman entered the tournament with a 14-3 record in the 113-pound weight class. He won four and lost two in the Rollie Lane, but his losses came against a sophomore from Nampa, a 5A school, named Peyton Munson and a sophomore from Buhl named Kade Orr. That alone says that Vasquez is one to watch out for as time goes along, barring injury. Kade Orr has a record of 21-1 on the season, while Peyton Munson is 15-8 against arguably tougher competition.
Here are the wrestlers and their matches from the Bingham County schools that participated at the Rollie Lane Invitational:
Aberdeen High School:
132 — Pedro Martiez (2-4). Prelim — Tyler Jones (Rocky Mountain) 16-6 won by tech fall over Pedro Martiez (Aberdeen) 2-4 (TF-1.5 4:53, 15-0).Champ. Round 1 — Kase Mauger (Twin Falls) 17-2 won by fall over Pedro Martiez (Aberdeen) 2-4 (Fall 3:10)
Ben Valazco (10-6) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points. Prelim — Ben Valazco (Aberdeen) 10-6 won by decision over Dylan Flory (Vallivue) 5-10 (Dec 14-8). Champ. Round 1 — Kayd Craig (Gooding) 25-4 won by major decision over Ben Valazco (Aberdeen) 10-6 (MD 9-0). Cons. Round 1 — Ben Valazco (Aberdeen) 10-6 won by major decision over Ben Hill (Shelley) 7-16 (MD 15-6). Cons. Round 2 — August Pena (Caldwell) 24-7 won by decision over Ben Valazco (Aberdeen) 10-6 (Dec 2-1)
145 — Cael Harris (2-5). Prelim — Dylan Forrest (Ridgevue) 2-2 won by fall over Cael Harris (Aberdeen) 2-5 (Fall 1:48). Prelim — Derek Adams (Firth) 10-11 won by fall over Cael Harris (Aberdeen) 2-5 (Fall 1:01)
152 — Micah Nelson (5-6). Champ. Round 1 — Kameron Pfeifer (Central Valley) 11-6 won by fall over Micah Nelson (Aberdeen) 5-6 (Fall 2:48). Cons. Round 1 — Colby Wadsworth (Madison) 12-10 won by fall over Micah Nelson (Aberdeen) 5-6 (Fall 0:37).
160 — Jose Carrillo (2-11). Champ. Round 1 — Max Leavitt (Thunder Ridge) 12-4 won by fall over Jose Carrillo (Aberdeen) 2-11 (Fall 0:52). Cons. Round 1 — Jose Carrillo (Aberdeen) 2-11 received a bye. Cons. Round 2 — Blaise Wright (Lakeland) 8-2 won by fall over Jose Carrillo (Aberdeen) 2-11 (Fall 1:40)
182 — Cristian Ortez (3-6). Champ. Round 1 — Cristian Ortez (Aberdeen) 3-6 received a bye. Champ. Round 2 — Layne Feasel Dalton (Emmett) 4-2 won by fall over Cristian Ortez (Aberdeen) 3-6 (Fall 0:45). Cons. Round 2 — Riley Phillips (Central Valley) 1-2 won by fall over Cristian Ortez (Aberdeen) 3-6 (Fall 2:02).
285 — Emmanuel Carrillo (5-5). Champ. Round 1 — Jaden Martin (Baker/Powder Valley) 9-10 won by fall over Emmanuel Carrillo (Aberdeen) 5-5 (Fall 4:47). Cons. Round 1 — Westin Rowe (Highland) 1-2 won by fall over Emmanuel Carrillo (Aberdeen) 5-5 (Fall 1:46).
Blackfoot High School:
106 — Luke Moore (22-3). Champ. Round 1 — Luke Moore (Blackfoot) 22-3 received a bye. Champ. Round 2 — Luke Moore (Blackfoot) 22-3 won by fall over Tyson Tatton (Twin Falls) 14-6 (Fall 1:32). Champ. Round 3 — Simon Alberto Luna (Nampa) 18-3 won by major decision over Luke Moore (Blackfoot) 22-3 (MD 14-5). Cons. Round 4 — Luke Moore (Blackfoot) 22-3 won by fall over Isaac Duarte (Vallivue) 8-5 (Fall 1:54). Cons. Round 5 — Oliver Barnes (Burns) 17-4 won by fall over Luke Moore (Blackfoot) 22-3 (Fall 5:00).
113 — Avian Martinez (8-8). Champ. Round 1 — Avian Martinez (Blackfoot) 8-8 received a bye. Champ. Round 2 — Zac Kimes (Meridian) 6-5 won by major decision over Avian Martinez (Blackfoot) 8-8 (MD 13-2). Cons. Round 2 — Ruben Lozano (Walla Walla) 12-7 won by decision over Avian Martinez (Blackfoot) 8-8 (Dec 4-0).
120 — Carter Lindsay (14-16). Champ. Round 1 — Carter Lindsay (Blackfoot) 14-16 won by fall over Conor Marsh (Weiser) 10-5 (Fall 5:01). Champ. Round 2 — Dom Jessos (Couer D Alene) 17-4 won by fall over Carter Lindsay (Blackfoot) 14-16 (Fall 1:46). Cons. Round 2 — Carter Lindsay (Blackfoot) 14-16 won by fall over Levi Wilson (Columbia) 2-4 (Fall 3:39). Cons. Round 3 — Nick Hekker (Sherwood) 6-3 won in sudden victory — 1 over Carter Lindsay (Blackfoot) 14-16 (SV-1 4-2).
Taye Trautner (23-6). Champ. Round 1 — Taye Trautner (Blackfoot) 23-6 won by major decision over Joshua Benson (Madison) 11-10 (MD 18-5). Champ. Round 2 — Caden Ramos (Thunder Ridge) 32-1 won by decision over Taye Trautner (Blackfoot) 23-6 (Dec 12-8). Cons. Round 2 — Taye Trautner (Blackfoot) 23-6 won by tech fall over Bradley Mason (Post Falls B) 12-4 (TF-1.5 3:29 (15-0)). Cons. Round 3 — Taye Trautner (Blackfoot) 23-6 won by fall over Cutter Marsh (Crook County) 2-2 (Fall 1:46). Cons. Round 4 — Taye Trautner (Blackfoot) 23-6 won by fall over Kole Sorenson (Bonneville) 11-6 (Fall 0:19). Cons. Round 5 — Kyle Rice (New Plymouth) 23-2 won by decision over Taye Trautner (Blackfoot) 23-6 (Dec 7-2).
126 — Eli Abercrombie (9-3). Champ. Round 1 — Brendon Rice (New Plymouth) 8-2 won by fall over Eli Abercrombie (Blackfoot) 9-3 (Fall 5:26). Cons. Round 1 — Eli Abercrombie (Blackfoot) 9-3 won by fall over Mason Hammerle (Columbia) 0-2 (Fall 0:54). Cons. Round 2 — Raul Ruiz (Nyssa) 14-7 won by fall over Eli Abercrombie (Blackfoot) 9-3 (Fall 3:00)
Camron Gifford (4-9). Champ. Round 1 — Tuffy Briggs (South Fremont) 30-5 won by fall over Camron Gifford (Blackfoot) 4-9 (Fall 4:38). Cons. Round 1 — Camron Gifford (Blackfoot) 4-9 won by fall over Oscar Marks (Silverton HS) 4-5 (Fall 0:52). Cons. Round 2 — Camron Gifford (Blackfoot) 4-9 won by fall over Devin Kent (Vallivue) 9-8 (Fall 0:34). Cons. Round 3 — Logan Hydorn (Colville) 20-7 won by fall over Camron Gifford (Blackfoot) 4-9 (Fall 3:47).
132 — Austin Ramirez (17-11). Champ. Round 1 — August Pena (Caldwell) 24-7 won by decision over Austin Ramirez (Blackfoot) 17-11 (Dec 3-0). Cons. Round 1 — Tyler Jones (Rocky Mountain) 16-6 won by fall over Austin Ramirez (Blackfoot) 17-11 (Fall 3:58).
Esai Castaneda (24-4) placed 6th and scored 19.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Esai Castaneda (Blackfoot) 24-4 won by fall over Kevin Peasley (Burns) 8-6 (Fall 4:43). Champ. Round 2 — Esai Castaneda (Blackfoot) 24-4 won by fall over Isac Whitehead (Silverton HS) 3-2 (Fall 2:50). Champ. Round 3 — Esai Castaneda (Blackfoot) 24-4 won by fall over Hunter Schueller (Couer D Alene) 13-7 (Fall 5:03). Quarterfinal — Esai Castaneda (Blackfoot) 24-4 won by fall over Kayd Craig (Gooding) 25-4 (Fall 5:02). Semifinal — Isaiah Evans (Timberlake) 13-4 won by decision over Esai Castaneda (Blackfoot) 24-4 (Dec 6-5). Cons. Semi — Hunter Hobbs (South Fremont) 33-2 won by decision over Esai Castaneda (Blackfoot) 24-4 (Dec 8-5). 5th Place Match — Kayd Craig (Gooding) 25-4 won by decision over Esai Castaneda (Blackfoot) 24-4 (Dec 5-2).
138 — Austin Despain (21-7). Champ. Round 1 — Austin Despain (Blackfoot) 21-7 won by major decision over Derek Doiron (Bishop Kelly) 12-6 (MD 10-2). Champ. Round 2 — Austin Despain (Blackfoot) 21-7 won by decision over Mason Keough (Couer D Alene) 7-6 (Dec 6-0). Champ. Round 3 — Robert Guenther (Silverton HS) 13-7 won by decision over Austin Despain (Blackfoot) 21-7 (Dec 7-1). Cons. Round 4 — Austin Despain (Blackfoot) 21-7 won by major decision over Dylon Fehrs (Ridgevue) 2-2 (MD 14-3). Cons. Round 5 — Austin Despain (Blackfoot) 21-7 won by decision over Diego Sekiyama — Nava (Centennial) 14-6 (Dec 7-2). Cons. Round 6 — Austin Despain (Blackfoot) 21-7 won in sudden victory — 1 over Diego Martinez (Eagle) 11-2 (SV-1 6-4). Cons. Round 7 — Tyson Clark (Madison) 22-5 won by decision over Austin Despain (Blackfoot) 21-7 (Dec 6-2).
145 — Tradyn Henderson (12-15). Champ. Round 1 — Tradyn Henderson (Blackfoot) 12-15 won by fall over Gabe Reeves (Thunder Ridge) 13-5 (Fall 3:47). Champ. Round 2 — Ruben Hernandez (Ontario) 16-4 won by fall over Tradyn Henderson (Blackfoot) 12-15 (Fall 3:59). Cons. Round 2 — Tradyn Henderson (Blackfoot) 12-15 won in sudden victory — 1 over Dawson Williams (Burns) 12-7 (SV-1 8-6). Cons. Round 3 — Joe Watson (Centennial) 14-9 won by fall over Tradyn Henderson (Blackfoot) 12-15 (Fall 1:39).
Jaxson Austin (5-9). Prelim — Braxton Bisenius (LaGrande) 15-8 won by fall over Jaxson Austin (Blackfoot) 5-9 (Fall 4:20). Champ. Round 1 — Milton Hernandez (Minico) 10-4 won by fall over Jaxson Austin (Blackfoot) 5-9 (Fall 2:41).
182 — Nick Chappell (23-3). Champ. Round 1 — Nick Chappell (Blackfoot) 23-3 received a bye. Champ. Round 2 — Nick Chappell (Blackfoot) 23-3 won by fall over Nick Galindo (Highland) 8-6 (Fall 3:34). Champ. Round 3 — Nick Chappell (Blackfoot) 23-3 won by major decision over Marcus Robinson (Mountain Home) 20-4 (MD 8-0). Quarterfinal — Nathan Reed (LaGrande) 13-4 won by decision over Nick Chappell (Blackfoot) 23-3 (Dec 8-5). Cons. Round 6 — Nick Chappell (Blackfoot) 23-3 won by decision over Reuben Thill (Lewiston) 19-6 (Dec 4-2). Cons. Round 7 — Austin Carter (Redmond) 27-3 won by decision over Nick Chappell (Blackfoot) 23-3 (Dec 4-3)
Micheal Edwards (16-2). Champ. Round 1 — Micheal Edwards (Blackfoot) 16-2 won by fall over Jordan Stucki (American Falls) 18-9 (Fall 1:48). Champ. Round 2 — Micheal Edwards (Blackfoot) 16-2 won by fall over Harlee Liles (Marsing) 5-13 (Fall 0:44). Champ. Round 3 — Nathan Reed (LaGrande) 13-4 won by fall over Micheal Edwards (Blackfoot) 16-2 (Fall 3:25). Cons. Round 4 — Micheal Edwards (Blackfoot) 16-2 won by decision over Luke Arthur (Minico) 13-7 (Dec 9-7). Cons. Round 5 — Marcus Robinson (Mountain Home) 20-4 won by decision over Micheal Edwards (Blackfoot) 16-2 (Dec 9-4).
195 — Jacob Averett (15-9). Champ. Round 1 — Jacob Averett (Blackfoot) 15-9 received a bye. Champ. Round 2 — Michael Winn (Burns) 15-6 won by decision over Jacob Averett (Blackfoot) 15-9 (Dec 10-5). Cons. Round 2 — Jacob Averett (Blackfoot) 15-9 received a bye. Cons. Round 3 — Jacob Averett (Blackfoot) 15-9 won by major decision over Shane Abel (Central Valley) 8-7 (MD 13-4). Cons. Round 4 — Jacob Averett (Blackfoot) 15-9 won by fall over Ryder Paslay (Timberlake) 5-5 (Fall 2:15). Cons. Round 5 — Jacob Averett (Blackfoot) 15-9 won by fall over Gabriel Ramos (Payette) 5-8 (Fall 1:52). Cons. Round 6 — Jake Johnson (Emmett) 3-2 won by fall over Jacob Averett (Blackfoot) 15-9 (Fall 2:51).
285 — Isaiah Lewis (6-7). Champ. Round 1 — Landon Gneiting (Idaho Falls) 13-10 won by fall over Isaiah Lewis (Blackfoot) 6-7 (Fall 2:13). Cons. Round 1 — Isaiah Lewis (Blackfoot) 6-7 received a bye. Cons. Round 2 — Isaiah Lewis (Blackfoot) 6-7 won by fall over Trey Cooley (Burns) 1-8 (Fall 0:20). Cons. Round 3 — Eliazar Ramirez (Ontario) 2-2 won by fall over Isaiah Lewis (Blackfoot) 6-7 (Fall 4:13).
Firth High School:
106 — Austin Evarts (1-4). Champ. Round 1 — Kolton Farrow (Fruitland) 13-8 won by fall over Austin Evarts (Firth) 1-4 (Fall 1:49). Cons. Round 1 — Austin Evarts (Firth) 1-4 received a bye. Cons. Round 2 — Isaac Duarte (Vallivue) 8-5 won by fall over Austin Evarts (Firth) 1-4 (Fall 1:56).
113 — Gage Vasquez (18-5). Champ. Round 1 — Gage Vasquez (Firth) 18-5 won by decision over Ruben Lozano (Walla Walla) 12-7 (Dec 6-2). Champ. Round 2 — Gage Vasquez (Firth) 18-5 won by major decision over Carson Burton (Thunder Ridge) 7-8 (MD 9-0). Champ. Round 3 — Kade Orr (Buhl) 21-1 won by fall over Gage Vasquez (Firth) 18-5 (Fall 4:50). Cons. Round 4 — Gage Vasquez (Firth) 18-5 won by decision over Kagen Lawrence (Redmond) 23-4 (Dec 6-1). Cons. Round 5 — Gage Vasquez (Firth) 18-5 won by fall over Nathaniel Tovar (Pasco) 17-5 (Fall 4:32); Cons. Round 6 — Peyton Munson (Nampa) 15-8 won by fall over Gage Vasquez (Firth) 18-5 (Fall 1:35).
120 — Alex Vasquez (0-2). Champ. Round 1 — Konnor Cheney (Skyview) 1-2 won by fall over Alex Vasquez (Firth) 0-2 (Fall 1:11). Cons. Round 1 — Reeden Arsenault (Redmond) 14-13 won by fall over Alex Vasquez (Firth) 0-2 (Fall 4:17).
132 — Aiden Clayson (3-11). Champ. Round 1 — Casey Habel (Middleton) 3-4 won in sudden victory — 1 over Aiden Clayson (Firth) 3-11 (SV-1 5-4). Cons. Round 1 — Isaiah Ford (Minico) 10-7 won by fall over Aiden Clayson (Firth) 3-11 (Fall 0:40).
140 — Derek Adams (10-11). Prelim — Derek Adams (Firth) 10-11 won by fall over Cael Harris (Aberdeen) 2-5 (Fall 1:01). Champ. Round 1 — Joseph Egusquiza (Homedale) 13-5 won by fall over Derek Adams (Firth) 10-11 (Fall 1:59). Cons. Round 1 — Derek Adams (Firth) 10-11 won by fall over Colton Porfily (Crook County) 0-2 (Fall 0:23). Cons. Round 2 — Gideon Lowen (McCall) 12-4 won by fall over Derek Adams (Firth) 10-11 (Fall 2:45).
152 — Nicholas Perkins (19-4). Champ. Round 1 — Jaden Schnepp (Ontario) 7-8 won by decision over Nicholas Perkins (Firth) 19-4 (Dec 7-2). Cons. Round 1 — Nicholas Perkins (Firth) 19-4 won by fall over Nathan Shaber (Central Valley) 0-2 (Fall 2:42). Cons. Round 2 — Nicholas Perkins (Firth) 19-4 won by major decision over James Noorlander (Twin Falls) 5-10 (MD 14-2). Cons. Round 3 — Nicholas Perkins (Firth) 19-4 won by major decision over Cameron Vetter (Moscow) 8-4 (MD 15-2). Cons. Round 4 — Nicholas Perkins (Firth) 19-4 won by fall over Jose Cervantes (American Falls) 23-6 (Fall 3:59). Cons. Round 5 — Nicholas Perkins (Firth) 19-4 won by decision over Matthew Morris (Weiser) 16-4 (Dec 8-3). Cons. Round 6 — Nicholas Perkins (Firth) 19-4 won by fall over Tucker Banks (Bonneville) 12-4 (Fall 4:49). Cons. Round 7 — Kyle Austin (Middleton) 21-5 won by decision over Nicholas Perkins (Firth) 19-4 (Dec 5-4).
170 — Alex Ortiz (1-2). Champ. Round 1 — Alex Ortiz (Firth) 1-2 won by decision over Marcus Sandoval (Skyview) 0-2 (Dec 6-3). Champ. Round 2 — Zeffery McMahan (Timberline) 8-7 won by fall over Alex Ortiz (Firth) 1-2 (Fall 1:40). Cons. Round 2 — Justus Arehart (Middleton) 15-8 won by fall over Alex Ortiz (Firth) 1-2 (Fall 1:46).
182 — Riley Barber (9-9). Champ. Round 1 — Riley Barber (Firth) 9-9 received a bye. Champ. Round 2 — Sovan San (Nampa) 15-4 won by fall over Riley Barber (Firth) 9-9 (Fall 1:17). Cons. Round 2 — Riley Barber (Firth) 9-9 received a bye. Cons. Round 3 — Luke Arthur (Minico) 13-7 won by decision over Riley Barber (Firth) 9-9 (Dec 7-2).
195 — Brandon Richards (12-4). Champ. Round 1 — Brandon Richards (Firth) 12-4 won by fall over Erik Otero (Borah) 0-2 (Fall 0:37). Champ. Round 2 — Ryder Paslay (Timberlake) 5-5 won by fall over Brandon Richards (Firth) 12-4 (Fall 3:24). Cons. Round 2 — Brandon Richards (Firth) 12-4 received a bye. Cons. Round 3 — Brandon Richards (Firth) 12-4 won by fall over Colt Cobb (Baker/Powder Valley) 6-8 (Fall 2:31). Cons. Round 4 — Michael Winn (Burns) 15-6 won by fall over Brandon Richards (Firth) 12-4 (Fall 0:32).
220 — Jaime Ortiz (15-6). Champ. Round 1 — Jaime Ortiz (Firth) 15-6 received a bye. Champ. Round 2 — Blaze Tokioka (Meridian) 1-2 won by fall over Jaime Ortiz (Firth) 15-6 (Fall 3:15). Cons. Round 2 — Jaime Ortiz (Firth) 15-6 received a bye. Cons. Round 3 — Jaime Ortiz (Firth) 15-6 won by fall over Justin Finley (Colville) 10-7 (Fall 2:21). Cons. Round 4 — Owen Magill (Silverton HS) 8-4 won by fall over Jaime Ortiz (Firth) 15-6 (Fall 3:52).
285 — Joshua Jolley (10-7). Champ. Round 1 — Joshua Jolley (Firth) 10-7 received a bye. Champ. Round 2 — Braydon Ary (Vallivue) 14-5 won by fall over Joshua Jolley (Firth) 10-7 (Fall 2:57). Cons. Round 2 — Supi Lugo (Twin Falls) 1-2 won by fall over Joshua Jolley (Firth) 10-7 (Fall 2:10).
Shelley High School:
113 — Caleb Martin (8-2). Champ. Round 1 — Caleb Martin (Shelley) 8-2 won by fall over Caleb Shaw (Baker/Powder Valley) 8-12 (Fall 1:38). Champ. Round 2 — Caleb Martin (Shelley) 8-2 won by fall over Ethan Lynn (Timberline) 8-7 (Fall 1:30). Champ. Round 3 — Simon Graeber (Columbia) 22-6 won by tech fall over Caleb Martin (Shelley) 8-2 (TF-1.5 4:27 (15-0)). Cons. Round 4 — Caleb Martin (Shelley) 8-2 won by decision over Jacob Gomez (Meridian) 6-5 (Dec 4-3). Cons. Round 5 — Kawika Doronio (Mountain Home) 17-6 won by fall over Caleb Martin (Shelley) 8-2 (Fall 4:20).
Kolton Stacey (26-0) placed 1st and scored 35.5 team points. Champ. Round 1 — Kolton Stacey (Shelley) 26-0 won by fall over Cash Wells (Crook County) 2-2 (Fall 0:50). Champ. Round 2 — Kolton Stacey (Shelley) 26-0 won by fall over Angel Huerta (Lowry) 12-6 (Fall 0:38). Champ. Round 3 — Kolton Stacey (Shelley) 26-0 won by fall over Zac Kimes (Meridian) 6-5 (Fall 0:50). Quarterfinal — Kolton Stacey (Shelley) 26-0 won by fall over Peyton Munson (Nampa) 15-8 (Fall 1:00). Semifinal — Kolton Stacey (Shelley) 26-0 won by tech fall over Simon Graeber (Columbia) 22-6 (TF-1.5 5:00 (15-0)). 1st Place Match — Kolton Stacey (Shelley) 26-0 won in tie breaker — 1 over Hunter Bidelman (Caldwell) 28-3 (TB-1 5-1).
120 — Kyle DeRoache (16-9). Champ. Round 1 — Kyle DeRoache (Shelley) 16-9 received a bye. Champ. Round 2 — Kyle DeRoache (Shelley) 16-9 won by fall over Avery Palmer (Potlatch) 1-2 (Fall 4:48). Champ. Round 3 — Caden Ramos (Thunder Ridge) 32-1 won by decision over Kyle DeRoache (Shelley) 16-9 (Dec 8-4). Cons. Round 4 — Kyle DeRoache (Shelley) 16-9 won by decision over Braxton Mason (Post Falls) 15-10 (Dec 8-4). Cons. Round 5 — Kyle DeRoache (Shelley) 16-9 won by decision over Mason Adamson (Eagle) 9-6 (Dec 3-1). Cons. Round 6 — Dom Jessos (Couer D Alene) 17-4 won by fall over Kyle DeRoache (Shelley) 16-9 (Fall 1:00).
Brock DeRoache (4-20). Champ. Round 1 — Trace Wells (Mountain View) 8-9 won by fall over Brock DeRoache (Shelley) 4-20 (Fall 1:43). Cons. Round 1 — Brock DeRoache (Shelley) 4-20 received a bye. Cons. Round 2 — Chance Crittenden (Pocatello) 10-13 won by fall over Brock DeRoache (Shelley) 4-20 (Fall 2:50).
132 — Ben Hill (7-16). Champ. Round 1 — Dylan Mayfeild (Capital) 12-9 won by fall over Ben Hill (Shelley) 7-16 (Fall 0:53). Cons. Round 1 — Ben Valazco (Aberdeen) 10-6 won by major decision over Ben Hill (Shelley) 7-16 (MD 15-6).
138 — Josh Marlow (4-4). Champ. Round 1 — Kayleb Morris (Colville) 17-7 won by fall over Josh Marlow (Shelley) 4-4 (Fall 1:35). Cons. Round 1 — Josh Marlow (Shelley) 4-4 received a bye. Cons. Round 2 — Kyler Krehbiel (American Falls) 16-10 won by decision over Josh Marlow (Shelley) 4-4 (Dec 13-7).
138 — Chase Millus (5-17). Prelim — Zane Helm (Melba) 11-4 won by fall over Chase Millus (Shelley) 5-17 (Fall 1:14). Champ. Round 1 — Jesse Smith (Highland) 1-2 won by major decision over Chase Millus (Shelley) 5-17 (MD 10-2).
152 — Orrin Hill (4-5). Champ. Round 1 — Orrin Hill (Shelley) 4-5 won by fall over Aiden Montes (Payette) 2-6 (Fall 3:09). Champ. Round 2 — Rhonin Edwards (Lakeland) 8-4 won by fall over Orrin Hill (Shelley) 4-5 (Fall 0:35). Cons. Round 2 — Orrin Hill (Shelley) 4-5 won by fall over Jaivid Naff (Colville) 8-6 (Fall 4:36). Cons. Round 3 — Benjamin Sather (Crook County) 7-3 won by fall over Orrin Hill (Shelley) 4-5 (Fall 0:30).
160 — Taylor Balmforth (23-2). Champ. Round 1 — Taylor Balmforth (Shelley) 23-2 won by fall over Brody Stevens (Sherwood) 0-2 (Fall 2:58); Champ. Round 2 — Taylor Balmforth (Shelley) 23-2 won by fall over Ryan Hall (Highland) 0-2 (Fall 1:12). Champ. Round 3 — Luke Chapman (Eagle) 17-2 won by decision over Taylor Balmforth (Shelley) 23-2 (Dec 7-2). Cons. Round 4 — Taylor Balmforth (Shelley) 23-2 won by fall over Carter Torres (Kuna) 19-9 (Fall 3:00). Cons. Round 5 — Adrian Martinez (Columbia) 10-5 won by decision over Taylor Balmforth (Shelley) 23-2 (Dec 5-4).
170 — Isaiah Horlacher (10-14). Champ. Round 1 — Josiah Campbell (New Plymouth) 20-4 won by fall over Isaiah Horlacher (Shelley) 10-14 (Fall 1:12)
Cons. Round 1 — Isaiah Horlacher (Shelley) 10-14 received a bye. Cons. Round 2 — Vaughndavid Gregory (Kuna) 21-8 won by fall over Isaiah Horlacher (Shelley) 10-14 (Fall 4:20).
182 — Hayden Hokanson (9-13). Champ. Round 1 — Hayden Hokanson (Shelley) 9-13 received a bye. Champ. Round 2 — Alexzander Baker (Twin Falls) 14-4 won by major decision over Hayden Hokanson (Shelley) 9-13 (MD 12-4). Cons. Round 2 — Nick Chase (Post Falls) 9-12 won by fall over Hayden Hokanson (Shelley) 9-13 (Fall 3:45)