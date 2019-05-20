BOISE – The Shelley High School track teams are used to top three finishes in both the boys’ and the girls’ track programs, but with the move to the 4A classification it was expected to have a bit of a drop-off.
In the state track and field meet, the boys’ team finished in a tie for 15th on the strength of a win in the high jump by Ty Wright and the girls finished in seventh place on the strength of their distance runners.
Wright has been the star for the Shelly boys’ team all season, as he is the best high jumper in the state. He has a personal best of 6-11 this year and settled for the winning jump of 6-6 in the rainy, cool weather over the weekend in Boise.
Wright also picked up a second place medal in the long jump, just a couple inches behind the winner, Stockton Lott of Jerome. Wright’s high school career concluded with a fifth place finish in the 110 meter hurdles for his third medal of the meet.
For the girls, Karlie Callahan led the medal charge with two medals, one in the 1600 meter run where she finished sixth and the other in the 3200 meter run where she finished fourth.
Amy White picked up a medal with a fifth place finish in the 800 meter run.
Tierney Bilstrom picked up a fifth place medal in the shot put, Madison Lempka finished second in the high jump, and Kaeley Williams finished fifth in the pole vault to earn a medal and wrap up the medal winners for Shelley.
Boys’ individual point earners as as follows.
110 meter hurdles
7. Ty Wright 15.70
Long Jump
2. Ty Wright 21-07
High Jump
1. Ty Wright 6-06
Girls’ individual point earners are as follows.
800 Meter Run
5. Amy Wright 2:22.75
1600 Meter Run
6. Karlie Callahan 5:18.28
3200 Meter Run
4. Karlie Callahan 11:33.64
Shot Put
5. Tierney Bilstrom 35-07
High Jump
2. Madison Lempka 5-04
Pole Vault
5. Kaeley Williams 9-00