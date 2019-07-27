SHELLEY – The Shelley High School boys’ soccer team really struggled through its first season as members of the High Country Conference in its new configuration. The play was faster, more hotly contested, and the 5A members were very ruthless in their play against the Russets.
This year will be no different, as the Russets will play no fewer than a third of their 15 games against 5A schools including a home-and-home against Rigby. Madison, Thunder Ridge, and Highland of Pocatello also dot the schedule as well as the usual bunch of 4A powers that make up the conference.
Those games will include a pair of games against the likes of Hillcrest, the defending conference champions, and a pair of games against Bingham Country rival Blackfoot.
Those two teams will be strong once again, so Shelley will have to step it up in order to be competitive.
The Russets had some bright spots in 2018 and return plenty of letter earners in this year’s squad, so improvement is almost expected rather than hoped for.
The big thing that the Russets will need to do is to improve their teamwork and cohesiveness and play more as a team. That is where other schools took advantage of them a year ago and will likely try and do the same to them this year.
Most coaches will tell you that defense is where championships are won and that will be the case with this team. Improved defense is almost a must with this group and if they come together for coach Octavio Vega, they could find themselves in the top half of the conference standings come district tournament time and from there, anything can happen.
The tournament always seems to come down to the top two teams and who has key injuries in the second half of the season. The Russets will need to improve their depth and stay away from injuries so that means they will need to be in better shape than they were a year ago.
If they can do all of that, they will be a contender. If not, they will be nothing more than a pretender.
The season will start on Aug. 24 for the Russets with a game against Madison. That game will be at home, but it will be a tough opener and things won’t get any easier for them the rest of the year.
Shelley’s schedule is as follows:
• Saturday, August 24 Madison HOME 11 a.m.
• Monday, August 26 Hillcrest HOME 4:30 p.m.
• Thursday, August 29 Bonneville HOME 4:30 p.m.
• Saturday, August 31 Thunder Ridge AWAY 11 a.m.
• Thursday, September 5 Idaho Falls AWAY 4:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, September 10 Highland (Poc) HOME 4:30 p.m.
• Thursday, September 12 Skyline AWAY 7:30 p.m.
• Monday, September 16 Rigby AWAY 4:30 p.m.
• Wednesday, September 18 Blackfoot HOME 4:30 p.m.
• Saturday, September 21 Rigby HOME 4:30 p.m.
• Monday, September 23 Bonneville AWAY 4 p.m.
• Wednesday, September 25 Hillcrest AWAY 4 p.m.
• Monday, September 30 Idaho Falls HOME 4:30 p.m.
• Wednesday, October 3 Skyline HOME 4 p.m.
• Monday, October 7 Blackfoot AWAY 7 p.m.