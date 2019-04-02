IDAHO FALLS – The Shelley Russets Softball team may be trying to find their identy and if the last two games are any indication, they are a fairly good team that is strong on offense.
On Tuesday, they travelled to Skyline High School in Idaho Falls and showed off that offense on their way to a 13-11 win over the Grizzlies.
With Ashley and Lacy Hathaway providing a pair of hits apiece, the Russets were able to open up an 8-2 lead through three innings, and then had to withstand a rally from the Grizzlies to preserve the win by the final of 13-11.
Kodie Dye and Ashley Hathaway took care of the pitching duties, with Dye working 3.2 innings and Hathaway handling the other 3.1 innings to gain the win for Shelley.
With the win, the Russets even their season record at 2-2, and have won two games in a row, following a win last week over Ririe. In both of their wins, they have scored double digit runs and if they can keep up the offense and tighten things up a bit on defense, the rest of the season could be bright for the Russets.
Next up for Shelley will be a rematch with these same Grizzlies on Wednesday, when Skyline comes calling in Shelley with a first pitch scheduled for 3:30 pm.