IDAHO FALLS – The Shelley Lady Russets and the Bonneville Lady Bees split a pair of regular season girls’ basketball games, each team winning on its home floor.
That doesn’t tell you much about the two teams, who tied for the number three seed in the High Country Conference 4A division heading into the District 6 tournament. A coin toss determined the host for the game on Tuesday night and saw the Lady Russets make the trip to Bonneville High School for the game between the two schools.
Shelley came out on top in the game by the final score of 45-41 to advance to a game against number two seed Skyline, which saw them play on Thursday night. Bonneville has now been relegated to the elimination game on Thursday as they faced off against Hillcrest, who was a 55-26 loser to Blackfoot, also on Tuesday night.
The Lady Russets stepped up their defense against Bonneville in the game, holding the Bees to only 41 points after giving up 37 points in Shelley, but 55 points when the two teams faced off in Bonneville earlier this season.
The Russets made good strides in this game as they were able to sweep to the lead in the fourth quarter and then hold off a late rally from Bonneville to secure the win.
As has been the case for most of the season, the Lady Russets leaned on the scoring efforts of Mia Williams and Brinley Cannon to post the win.
When the Lady Russets faced Skyline on Thursday, they faced a team that has scored 65 points against them in each of the two victories the Lady Grizzlies have put up against Shelley. The defense will have to do better if they are to turn the tables on the Lady Grizz this time around.
History has shown us that teams that receive the bye in the first round of this tournament do not always fare well and that had to be one hope the Lady Russets had Thursday night. They also needed to find a way to slow down the Lady Grizzlies and their three-point shooting. Freshman Shay Shippen has owned the Lady Russets this season and the Russets needed to find a way to slow Shippen down from the field and find some scoring of their own.
Whichever team it ends up being, it will be a tall order to take on the Lady Broncos and the way that they played on Tuesday night when they dispatched of Hillcrest by 29 points, 55-26. The Lady Broncos were playing on all cylinders Tuesday night and were scoring from all over the floor, led by the 21 points of Kianna Wright in the win.