BLACKFOOT – The Shelley Russets and Snake River Panthers both hit the road for quarterfinal action in the state football playoffs.
Snake River headed to Weiser to face off with the Wolverines, coached by Tom Harrison, father of the Panthers' head coach, Jeb Harrision, while the Russets headed to the top seed in the 4A playoffs in Sandpoint.
The Russets figured to give the Bulldogs a fight for the win and the way the game started, it began to look like they were going to be a hands-down winner.
Shelley opened up by getting a pair of touchdowns from running back Caden Johnson and holding a 14-0 lead early.
That was before the Bulldogs got going and once they did, they turned things around on Shelley with 21 straight points.
Once the Bulldogs got to the front, they were able to shut the Russets down offensively and held on for a 21-14 win.
That sent the Russets back home, but they did so with Shelley having posted a successful season of 7-4. They started the season at 5-0 and some of their best players will be returning for next season, so the future is bright for the Russets next year.
The Russets will return 1,200 yard rusher Ryker Clinger as well as sophomore quarterback Brecker Williams. Also returning next year will be a host of skill players including Kaden Kidman and wide receivers Canyon Alphin, Teagon Almond, and a good portion of their offensive and defensive lines. The future is bright for Shelley.
For Snake River, they just didn't have enough offense to challenge the defense of the Weiser Wolverines.
Weiser spent most of the season ranked number two in the state, just behind Homedale. Homedale beat the Wolverines 14-6 when the two teams met for the conference championships and are currently 10-1 after the win over Snake River, 21-0.
The fact that they were able to shut down the Snake River offense, a team that had scored 57 points in the opening game and just finished shutting out playoff team McCall-Donnelly a week ago.
With running backs Carson Hawker and Zach Stailey unable to get free in the running game, the Panthers just didn't have enough firepower to make a statement or a dent in the Weiser offense.
The Wolverines controlled the line of scrimmage from the outset and even when Snake River was able to hold the Wolverines from making a first down, they were backed up and unable to break out of the pattern that Weiser forced upon them.
Snake River finished up the year at 5-5 with a second place finish in the South East Idaho Conference.