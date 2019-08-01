SHELLEY – The Shelley High School soccer camp for 2019 is under way at the high school soccer field.
The camp will continue through Aug. 2 and is in the evening from 7-8:30 p.m. All athletes, boys and girls, grades 5–12 are welcome to attend and there is no ability level required to participate.
The instruction will be give by the high school varsity coaches and varsity players and the program will help some of the seniors with their senior project for this year.
All aspects of the game of soccer will be discussed and shown to the players participating and all participants will receive a t-shirt with their fees.
The camp will conclude today, August 2 but late arrivals will not be turned away.