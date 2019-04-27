SHELLEY – When you have talent on a young team, it can be the most frustrating thing in the world.
Just ask Shelley Russets softball coach Travis Perez.
He has talent, a hard-hitting team that is capable of scoring runs, but they also make mistakes in the field and at times can lose focus from the pitching circle.
That was the case on Friday when the Russets made the trip north to face the 5A Rigby Lady Trojans for a doubleheader.
The Russets were in the game in the opener, trailing only 10-7, when the Trojans scored 10 times in the bottom of the fourth inning and “mercy ruled” the Russets by the final of 20-7.
Contributing to the loss was the six errors committed by the Russets, which helped the Trojans to score the 20 runs as the Trojans only out-hit the Russets by four, 13-9. That is the kind of season that the Russets have had. They can hit, they can score, but they just can’t score enough to get by the tougher teams.
The Russets were cruising along, having scored three runs in each of the second and third innings, and adding another run in the fourth and looked poised to make a run at the Trojans.
They had gotten two hits each from Kaitlyn Taylor, Kennedy Byington, and Ashley Hathaway and they were right in the ball game. Hathaway had gathered up three runs batted in and there was hope for the team on the visitors’ side of the scoreboard.
That is when the roof fell in on the Russets. It wasn’t the pitcher’s fault in this one, as Kodie Dye was throwing strikes, keeping the ball in play and forcing the Trojans to swing at the ball. It was simply the defense and when a team makes one error, it sometimes snowballs into more and that was the case here. As the errors piled up, so did the runs and the Trojans capitalized on everything, scoring six runs in the third inning and another 10 runs in the fourth to win the game 20-7.
The second game of the doubleheader wasn’t much better for the Russets.
They didn’t give up as many runs, but the offense left them as well. They didn’t have six errors, but the two that they did have did not help any either.
The offense could only produce three hits in the game, and that was the biggie. No offense means no runs and the Trojans took full advantage in scoring a 10-0 shutout. It didn’t help any when the Trojans scored eight times in the fourth to seal the outcome.
Once again, the Russets were in the game until the final innings, and that has seemed to be the case all season long.
Taylor Sheppard of Rigby was just too much from the pitchers’ circle for the Russets to handle on Friday. She threw a complete five-inning game, picked up 10 strikeouts along the way, and just manhandled the young Russets with an assortment of pitches that the Russets couldn’t get a grip on.
Sheppard was on top of her game and kept the Russets off balance all contest, throwing 17 first-pitch strikes to the batters, keeping the Russets off the base paths and when that happens, it is tough to score runs.
Shayla Cherry, Sheppard and McKenzie Cluff all had two hits in the game for Rigby, who out-hit the Russets by a 10-3 count. Both teams committed two errors on the game.
The Russets fell to 3-16 on the season and are 2-6 in conference play.
Next up for Shelley will be a home and home series with Hillcrest, with the first game being on Thursday afternoon. First pitch on Thursday will be at 3:30 and Thursday will be senior night for the Lady Russets as they continue to break in their new home field on the campus of Shelley High School.
Hillcrest has not won a game in conference play this year and on the season have only one win for a season record of 1-16. Hillcrest just got swept by Blackfoot last week, so this is a great opportunity for the Russets to pick up a couple of wins before entering the district tournament in just over a week’s time.
The Russets will conclude the season with a road game at Hillcrest on Friday, with a first pitch scheduled for 4 p.m.