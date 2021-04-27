SHELLEY – The way the baseball game began between the Century Diamondbacks and the Shelley Russets, it was beginning to look like just another Shelley loss. This, however, is not the same old Shelley team that has been fighting to re-establish some of that old panache that used to be so common around the Shelley campus. This team has some fight in them and that became all too evident on Saturday afternoon with the way the Russets kept battling and battling until they took the lead for good with a six-run fourth inning and then cruised to a 15-6 win over the visiting Century ball club.
A lot of the new-look Shelley ballclub is the aggressive look on the base paths and the way they can run with abandon and steal bases like it was their own personal version of an attack plan that they were the only team that had a license to use.
Shelley ran and then ran some more, racking up a total of 11 stolen bases on the game and they put those stolen bases to good use.
Most of the offensive damage came at the hands of four Shelley Russets, as Jarrett Leal and Stockton each had three-hit games and Kaden and Peyton each chipped in with a pair of hits as well. That is 10 of the Shelley hits coming from four bats and that kind of production is hard to ignore.
Pitching-wise, Shelley got a great performance from their starter Jayon, who started and went six innings before giving way to their relief corps mopping up and completing the seventh inning for final score of 15-6.
Jayon threw 106 pitches in the game, striking out 11 Diamondbacks, while only walking four. Jayon gave up six runs, but of those six runs, only two of them were earned. This is not your old yesterday version of the Russets, where you just kept waiting for the team to implode upon itself and look for a way to fold up the tent and come crashing in upon itself, this is the new and improved version of the Shelley Russets, one who looks for a way to win the game, rather than a team who looks for a reason to lose the game and give up the ghost. This team is much more fun to watch and they are finding ways to win and have some pride in themselves and their program.
Next up for Shelley will be a three-game series against Skyline, with games on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, as they wrap up the regular season and prepare for the upcoming District 6 baseball tournament.
CENTURY 221 100 0 — 6 7 6
SHELLEY 220 623 X — 15 13 4
Century
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Jett Anderson 3 2 1 1 1 1
Tyler Schell 4 1 2 1 0 1
Elias Blackhawk 3 1 1 0 1 1
Deakon Blackhawk6 4 1 0 0 1 1
Caden McCurdy 4 1 1 1 0 1
Ben Cook 3 0 0 0 0 2
Kaj Vialpando 1 0 0 0 0 1
Gabe Grimmett 2 0 0 1 0 1
Blake Phelan 2 0 0 0 0 1
Gunner Trulson 2 0 0 0 1 2
Austin Ebarb 2 1 1 0 1 1
Totals 30 6 7 4 4 13
Batting 2B: Jett Anderson, Austin Ebarb, Tyler Schell 2
TB: Elias Blackhawk, Jett Anderson 2, Deakon Blackhawk, Austin Ebarb 2, Caden McCurdy, Tyler Schell 4
RBI: Jett Anderson, Gabe Grimmett, Caden McCurdy, Tyler Schell
ROE: Gabe Grimmett, Caden McCurdy 2
SB: Deakon Blackhawk, Caden McCurdy 2
CS: Gabe Grimmett
TotalsTeam QAB: 17 (50.00%)
Elias Blackhawk 2, Jett Anderson 3, Deakon Blackhawk, Austin Ebarb 3, Caden McCurdy 2, Blake Phelan 2, Tyler Schell 3, Gunner Trulson
Team LOB: 7FieldingE: Elias Blackhawk, Deakon Blackhawk 3, Gabe Grimmett, Gunner Trulson
Shelley
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Trevor 3 2 1 1 2 0
Kaden 4 3 2 2 1 0
Jarvit 5 3 3 2 0 0
Austin 3 2 1 0 2 0
Stockton 5 1 3 4 0 1
Peyton 5 0 2 1 0 0
Jayon 4 1 0 0 1 1
Carter 3 0 0 1 0 1
#7 1 0 0 0 0 1
Creighton 0 1 0 0 1 0
#11 2 2 1 0 1 1
John Kerner — — — — — -
John 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 15 13 11 8 5
Batting 2B: Jarvit
3B: Trevor
TB: Trevor 3, Kaden 2, Jarvit 4, Austin, Stockton 3, Peyton 2, #11
RBI: Trevor, Kaden 2, Jarvit 2, Stockton 4, Peyton, Carter
ROE: Kaden 2, Stockton, Peyton, Carter
FC: Austin, Carter
SB: Kaden, Jarvit 2, Austin 4, Stockton, Peyton, Creighton, #11
CS: Trevor, Austin, Carter
TotalsTeam QAB: 17 (39.53%)
Trevor 4, Kaden, Jarvit 2, Austin 3, Stockton, Peyton 2, Jayon, Creighton, #11, #7
Team LOB: 10FieldingE: Kaden 2, Jarvit, Creighton
Century
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Austin Ebarb 2.1 55 .527 3 4 0 2 4 0
Ben Cook 0.2 20 .550 5 6 5 1 1 0
Kaj Vialpando 3.0 72 .611 5 5 2 2 3 0
Totals 6.0 147 .571 13 15 7 5 8 0
Pitching L: Ben Cook
WP: Austin Ebarb 2
Pitches-Strikes: Ben Cook 20-11, Austin Ebarb 55-29, Kaj Vialpando 72-44
Groundouts-Flyouts: Ben Cook 0-0, Austin Ebarb 2-1, Kaj Vialpando 0-6
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Ben Cook 4-8, Austin Ebarb 8-15, Kaj Vialpando 11-20
Shelley
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Jayon 6.0 109 .642 6 6 2 11 4 0
#7 1.0 14 .857 1 0 0 2 0 0
Totals 7.0 123 .667 7 6 2 13 4 0
Pitching W: Jayon
Pitches-Strikes: Jayon 109-70, #7 14-12
Groundouts-Flyouts: Jayon 3-3, #7 0-1
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Jayon 24-30, #7 4-4
Stats provided by Game Changer