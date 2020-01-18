SHELLEY – The season-long struggles continued on Friday night for the Shelley Russets as they continue to look for that elusive first win of the season.
While they were successful at times in their offense and defense, the consistency needed to win in the always tough High Country Conference was lacking as the Skyline Grizzlies were able to hit some big shots and scored in spurts to hand the Russets a conference loss on their home court.
The biggest blow came in the second period, when the Grizzlies expanded a five-point lead and went to intermission with a 14-point lead on their way to a 61-43 win on the Russets’ home floor.
The game began innocently enough for the Russets, who were hanging close to the Grizzlies and matching defensive intensity for most of the opening eight minutes.
It wasn’t until the Grizzlies hit long-range three pointers late in the quarter to give them a 19-13 lead that things began to slip away from the Russets.
Shelley coach Wally Foster kept juggling the lineup to try and find the right combination to slow the Grizzlies down, but simple mistakes seemed to deter any effort by the Russets to stay in the game.
Shot by shot in the second period began to put distance between the two teams and by the time the buzzer had sounded to signal the end of the first half, the Grizzlies had grown the lead to 14 points at 32-18 and the Russets were forced to play catch-up from that point on.
The second half slowed things a bit as the Russets finally got some offense going. They hit a couple of long-range three-pointers from a pair of promising sophomores, one each by Tomy Bradshaw and the other by Alex Lott, and the Russets stayed within shouting distance.
By the time the period had ended, however, the Grizzlies had added another three points to the lead, outdueling the Russets by a 17-14 margin in the period. Heading into the fourth and final quarter, the Russets found themselves on the wrong end of a 49-32 score.
At the start of the fourth, the Grizzlies came out on fire, scoring a bundle of points early on before beginning to substitute fairly liberally. They built their lead up to 23 points at one time, before allowing the Russets to close the gap slightly. In the end, the Grizzlies won another quarter, this time by a 12-11 margin to establish the final score of 61-43.
The win moves the Grizzies to 1-4 in conference play, 2-12 overall, while the Russets fell to 0-3 in conference, 0-9 overall.
Shelley will be back in action on Tuesday night, when they get their first look at the conference leaders, Idaho Falls, in a home game with a scheduled 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
SKYLINE 61 SHELLEY 43
Skyline 19 13 17 12 — 61
Shelley 13 5 14 11 — 43
Skyline (61) Christian Thomas 2; Parker Kucera 4; Raleigh Shippen 11; Bentley Carter 6; Caleb Marlowe 12; Jace Eames 3; Trae Simpson 3; Isaac Farnsworth 5; Cruz Taylor 2; Eli Ames 5
Shelley (43) Tyson Nielson 1; Tomy Bradshaw 7; Treyce Jensen 3; Braxton Miskin 2; Alex Lott 6; Jace Thatcher 7; Trevor Austin 9; Jaxon Hess 2; Cannon Vance 2; Jayce Talbot 4