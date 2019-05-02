SHELLEY – It was a typical Idaho spring day on Thursday as the wind was blowing around 40 miles per hour, dropping the temperatures into the 40s. It was not the kind of day that one would enjoy playing the game of softball, with a lot on the line.
It was senior night for four young softball players from Shelley High School, and if they were to win on Thursday and again today, they would earn themselves the fourth seed in the High Country Conference Tournament that begins next week in Blackfoot.
It has been a rough year, one in which the Russets had won only three games all season long and only two wins in conference play. It would have been easy for this group of girls to simply mail it in and go somewhere warm and out of the wind.
That is not what these Russets came out to do as they took care of business in the first inning, keeping the Lady Knights off of the scoreboard, and when they came up to bat, scored eight runs of their own, including a monster shot off of the bat of Kodie Dye, who was also the starting pitcher.
That was about all that they needed to get into the right frame of mind and they played the game like it really meant something to them and the crowd that had gathered behind them.
It didn’t matter that the Lady Knights would score five runs in the top of the second, because the Russets came back in the bottom half of the inning to score five more runs of their own. They were not going to be denied on this day.
The talk in the dugout was all about getting a 10-run lead and sending the Knights home for the night, and the Russets let their bats and pitching show the way.
Dye was superb in the circle, setting the Knights down in order in both the third and fifth innings and when the Russets were able to score three runs in the bottom of the fourth, they had the lead they needed to end the game early.
When the final batter for Hillcrest struck out in the top of the fifth, the Russets had secured themselves a 16-6 win and the celebration began.
They took their celebratory lap around their new field, high-fived all the coaches, congratulated the Knights on their game, and the smiles and looks of joy were all around the girls and their fans.
The Russets have one more game to play in the regular season, that coming today when they travel to Hillcrest for the regular season finale.
A win clinches the number four seed in the conference and that is well within their reach as Hillcrest has not won a game in conference play. In fact, they have won only one game in the 20 that they have played so far this year.
Win, and the Russets will play on Tuesday at 4 p.m. against Bonneville with the winner playing again that day against top-seeded Blackfoot.
Lose, and the Russets will play on Tuesday at 4 p.m. against Skyline with the winner playing again against Idaho Falls.