SHELLEY – From the looks of the Shelley Russets this past Monday evening when they participated in a jamboree at Snake River High School, anything may have been possible in the season opener against rival Sugar-Salem Wednesday night.
In the jamboree, the Russets showed a decent three-point shooting game, but struggled against the faster, quicker Panthers of Snake River High School.
On Wednesday, a different look surfaced for the Russets as they came out much more aggressive defensively and forced the issue offensively as well.
The end result was an impressive season-opening win for Shelley over the Diggers by the final score of 50-33.
Back in the days when the Russets were a 3A member of the Mountain Rivers Conference, this game was always circled on the calendar as a must-win for both teams, as the winner between the two generally had the inside track to a conference title and a trip to the state championships. The rivalry is still there and the Diggers have usually provided a strong opponent for the Russets game in and game out.
Wednesday night, however, the action all belonged to the Russets as they stormed to an early lead and never took their foot off the gas pedal from the opening tip to the game ending buzzer.
The first quarter was all Shelley, as the defense was so strong that they did not allow the Diggers a single field goal, and Sugar-Salem could only muster three points, all scored from the free throw line, as the Russets built a 10-3 lead.
The Russets had a good flow going in the game both offensively and defensively as they slowly took control of the contest with their defensive effort and opportunistic offense.
The second quarter saw the Russets go to the three point shot for their offense, and with long range jumpers raining in off the hands of Alex Lott, Cannon Vance, Peyton Maynard, and Nate Nelson, the Russets took complete control of the contest. When Brecker Williams and Canyon Alphin added some scoring from inside the paint, the Russets opened up a halftime lead of 31-13, and the Diggers were left scratching their heads. A major part of their game, the three-point shot, had abandoned them and they were scoreless from outside the three-point arc.
Halftime allowed both teams to reset their play and the Diggers made an attempt to get back into the contest helped by some sloppy ball handling by the Russets. Those turnovers simply allowed the Diggers to try and get back into the game and Sugar-Salem used their full court press to add to the Russets’ woes.
It didn’t matter much, as the Russets had built too big of a lead before the Diggers began to close the gap in the scoring.
When it was all said and done, the Diggers closed a bit, but down the stretch, the Russets were able to make enough free throws to hold off any threat of a comeback by Sugar-Salem in the end.
When the final buzzer sounded, it was Shelley holding the lead at 50-33.
The third quarter for Sugar-Salem simply pared five points off of the Russets’ lead, making it 42-27 and the Russets had plenty left to close out the contest.
Next up for Shelley will be a game on Friday night against the Idaho Falls Tigers at Shelley, with a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.
SUGAR-SALEM 3 10 14 6 — 33
SHELLEY 10 21 9 10 — 50