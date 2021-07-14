SHELLEY – Shelley High School and the Shelly Lady Russets volleyball program has announced their annual volleyball camp for first through sixth graders from July 22-24.
The camp will be held at Shelley High School in the high school gymnasium.
Cost of the camp is only $45 with preregistration at searsava@isu.edu or $50 if registration at the door on the first day of camp. Cash or checks will be accepted, with check needing to be made out to Shelley Volleyball.
All aspects of the game of volleyball will be taught including passing, setting, serving, digs, kills and basic offensive and defensive sets as well as conditioning techniques and drills.
The camp will be coached by the coaching staff of Shelley High School volleyball and varsity volleyball players.
Time of the camp will be from 8:30-10:30 a.m. each day and registration at the door will be at 8 a.m. on July 22.
The camp is open to all interested volleyball players in the first through sixth grades.
For further information, please contact Savannah Leckington at (208) 680-3105.