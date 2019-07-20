SHELLEY – The Shelley High School Russets volleyball team and their new coach Savannah Leckington have released their 2019 schedule and it is packed with exciting and entertaining matches beginning with the season opener against the Thunder Ridge Titans on August 28.
The slate is packed throughout with matches that not only will test the young Russets, but also prepare them for the always difficult 4A High Country Conference Tournament which will determine teams that will advance on to the state 4A championships.
Leckington will replace departed state champion coach Dave Cousins at the helm of the program and has been exuding confidence and excitement at the prospect of leading this team into the season and years to come.
Leckington will welcome numerous players from a year ago, including several who have earned all-conference honors from a year ago.
The anticipation from the team and coaches are high for a great season in 2019 and their prospects of returning to the state tournament.
While the schedule is very aggressive, loaded with talented teams, those around the program are confident that it will present the Russets with the best opportunity to build on the past couple of years and get the team prepared for the rigors of the district and eventually the state tournaments.
The schedule is as follows:
Wednesday, August 28 Thunder Ridge AWAY 5 p.m.
Tuesday, September 3 Idaho Falls HOME 7 p.m.
Friday, September 6 Peg Peterson Tourn. AWAY TBA
Saturday, September 7 Peg Peterson Tourn AWAY TBA
Tuesday, September 10 Madison AWAY 7 p.m.
Thursday, September 12 Blackfoot HOME 7 p.m.
Tuesday, September 17 Rigby HOME 7 p.m.
Thursday, September 19 Tri-Meet HOME 4:30 p.m.
Friday, September 20 Tournament AWAY TBA
Saturday, September 21 Tournament AWAY TBA
Tuesday, September 24 Bonneville AWAY 7 p.m.
Thursday, September 26 Skyline HOME 7 p.m.
Thursday, October 3 Blackfoot AWAY 7 p.m.
Tuesday, October 8 Skyline AWAY 7 p.m.
Thursday October 10 Idaho Falls AWAY 7 p.m.
Tuesday, October 15 Hillcrest AWAY 7 p.m.
Thursday, October 17 Bonneville HOME 7 p.m.
Tuesday, October 22 District TBA TBA