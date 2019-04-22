SHELLEY – Thanks to a lot of work by Ryan Kidman and a lot of perseverence by the Shelley High School administration and softball team, a dream will be realized on this afternoon when the team and school unveils a new softball diamond on the school campus.
The team has been playing for many years on a softball field that is owned by the city and is located in one of the central parks in town.
Now, thanks to the work of many people, the team will have a field of its own, complete with an outfield fence and brand new backstop. There are even some bleachers for fans to sit in, and while this is a work in progress for the team, head coach Travis Perez is extremely proud of what has been put together for his team.
“We are literally on the field for the first time today (Monday)” Perez said. “So far, I really like what I see and how the ball plays off the infield. It will be so nice to have a field of our own, one that we can take ownership in.”
The Shelley squad will have the one practice on the field before it welcomes Idaho Falls today to really initiate the field in the proper manner. It would be nice to open the field’s history with a win, but they are taking on the Tigers, who are currently tied with Blackfoot atop the High Country Conference standings with a 5-1 record, making that goal tougher.
The opening game on the new field will take place at 4 p.m.