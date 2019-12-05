IDAHO FALLS – The Sho-Ban Chiefs headed north to Idaho Falls to open the season against the Taylor’s Crossing ball club and things didn’t go quite as planned by head coach Tim Wilson.
The Chiefs fell behind early and the Eagles never let off the pedal as they cruised to an easy 67-54 win.
The only thing that kept the game as close as it was seemed to be the long range shooting that the Chiefs threw at the Eagles. It seemed as though there was no distance limitation for the Chiefs who just kept firing up the threes.
No further information was available from the game.
The Chiefs will open the home portion of their season today when Rockland comes to Fort Hall for a 4:30 p.m. contest.
That game will be followed by a 6 p.m. Lady Chiefs game.