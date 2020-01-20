FORT HALL – The Mackay Miners left little doubt that they were the better team on Saturday, as they exploded from the gates in the first quarter, outscoring the Sho-Ban Chiefs by a 28-9 margin and then poured it on in the second period by a 35-10 margin on their way to a 78-39 win in Rocky Mountain Conference play.
The Chiefs just didn’t have the offense to try and keep up with the Miners.
“Mackay jumped out quick,” Sho-Ban coach Tim Wilson said. “They’ve got a good, disciplined team. Their fast break was working, and they just outplayed us, that’s all.”
It was really just a lesson in how the game of basketball is meant to be played, from the offense to the defense to rebounding and how to run a fast break.
With the Chiefs trying to throw up three-point field goals, the Miners were content to rebound and then outrun the Chiefs to the other end for easy layups.
The Miners may have only had three players in double figures for the game, but those three players were able to outscore the Chiefs as a team as they poured in 50 of the Miners’ 78 points, while the Chiefs could only get 39 on the night.
“We got a good lesson on what we need to do to be competitive in this league in the future,” Wilson said. “Whether we can get to that level or not is up to these players.”
With the loss, the Chiefs’ season record falls to 3-8, 2-3 in conference play.
The Chiefs will travel to Waterprings today for another Rocky Mountain Conference game that will have a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
MACKAY 78, SHO-BAN 39
Mackay 28 35 7 8 — 78
Sho-Ban 9 10 11 9 — 39
Mackay — Peterson 15, Mourmen 4, Peterson 2, Whitworth 17, Greene 18, Holt 9, Smith 2, Mercado 3, Gregory 2, Lynch 2, Warner 4.
Sho-Ban — T J Lama 9, Leslee Appenay 2, Ethan Chacon 2, Javis Friday 17, Adrien Honena 4, Jeremy Friday 4.