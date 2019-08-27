FORT HALL – The Sho-Ban Chiefs will be playing football in 2019. That is big news for a program that didn’t play a single down a year ago and was forced to forfeit a pair of games the year before when injuries kept players off the field after the game had started.
The biggest problem facing Sho-Ban this year won’t be players, they have plenty as more than twenty have answered the call to play and when you are playing 8 man football, that is enough for two teams.
The big problem may be finding enough minutes in a game to keep all the players satisfied.
“We are thrilled to be playing football again at Sho-Ban High School,” First year Head Coach Tim Wilson said. “To have this kind of a response is amazing considering that some of these kids haven’t been able to play for three years or more.”
Another problem that might be facing the Chiefs will be getting enough players up to speed with football IQ so that they will know what to do and when to do it. Three years is a long time to be away from the game and this is a game that changes quickly with rules changes coming ever single year, or so it seems.
“In putting together a schedule for this year, and it is still a work in progress, all I heard from other coaches is that our kids were hard hitters the last time that we played,” Wilson said. “That is good news and all we have to worry about is that they are hitting the right way and that we help to get them up to speed about the game that we will be playing. Some of them have never seen eight man football and for those that know, the eight man game is way different from the eleven man game.”
The Chiefs have put together a very aggressive six game schedule, and they are still working on getting the schedule to a full eight games, which makes it a work in progress. They will start off the season with a very long road trip, at least by Idaho standards.
That game takes place on August 29, when they will travel to Pyramid Lake for the season opener. That trip is eight hours away from Fort Hall and that is one way. With the game starting at 7 pm it will necessitate an over night stay, which may be something new for some of the players.
“This will be a season of firsts for a lot of the players on the team,” Wilson said. “Many of them will not have been that far away from home in their whole lives and that will be an adjustment that they will have to make in the first week of the season. It also means that they will have to miss two days of school and not forget to come back and do the work that they missed in order to remain eligible to play.”
As Wilson says, these are adjustments that the players will have to make in order to remain as players on this team.
A couple of good things for Coach Wilson is that he has a quarterback in place along with a speedy receiver.
Ethan Chacon will be the opening day starter under center or at least at quarterback as many eight man teams will go in a shotgun or nickle package with the quarter back five yards deep in the backfield.
Chacon has a rifle for an arm according to Wilson and will be able to sit back and pick his wide receivers and tight end when he is ready to throw.
He also has a wide receiver in T J Lama who isn’t just fast, but has a good pair of hands as well. Wilson is hoping that the pair has great luck almost immediately in the first game and that the line will be able to stay in the game and block for his backfield.
“I know that we will be able to throw the ball and do it effectively, especially if our line will stay and block the way that they have been shown how,” Wilson said. “We have a running game, but we feel that by passing the ball, we can get ahead and then run the ball to get time off the clock. At least that is the game plan for now.”
If the Chiefs are able to score and score quickly, then this first year back in the game could be a great story to tell future generations of players at Sho-Ban High School.
It will all come down to the way that the players make the right adjustments along the way and how well they are able to be coached and play the game the way that it is supposed to be played.
This first game will be a great test for the Chiefs as they head down the road. Also on the schedule will be games against Ohwyee, Clark/Watersprings, North Gem, Rockland and Clark/Watersprings a second time.
The biggest goal for the team is just to get the first game played and then to assess where they are and how to improve before the second game comes around in a week.
The second goal is win enough games to advance to the state football playoffs and just see how good they can become in their first year back and playing.
It should be grand experiment and we will all be rooting to get things back on the field for the Chiefs.
■ Thursday, August 29, Pyramid Lake (NV) 7 pm Pyramid Lake
■ Friday, September 6, Rockland 4 pm Rockland
■ Friday, September 13, Owyhee (NV) 7 pm Sho-Ban
■ Friday, September 20 Watersprings 4:30 pm Watersprings
■ Friday, October 4 North Gem 7 pm Sho-Ban
■ Friday, October 11 Rockland 7 pm Sho-Ban
■ Friday, October 18 Watersprings 3:30 pm Clark County