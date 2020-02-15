IDAHO FALLS – It took 19 games this season, but somebody finally figured out a way to at least slow down Sho-Ban’s Harley Jackson, the prolific scorer that holds three state girls’ basketball tournament records and recently scored 47 in a game against Hagerman as the season was coming to a close.
The Lady Chiefs’ senior had been averaging nearly 30 points per game this season and had been next to impossible to slow down, let alone stop in the 19 games prior to Thursday night.
The Lady Chiefs were facing off against the Watersprings Lady Warriors and were looking for a rematch against either Mackay or Rockland for a chance to advance to their third straight state tournament. That didn’t happen, as Watersprings coach John Yadon devised a way to slow Jackson down and in doing so virtually stopped the entire Sho-Ban team.
He employed a basic triangle and two against the Lady Chiefs, where two of his quickest guards picked up Jackson as she crossed the midcourt line and double-teamed her and at times a third player joined the defense against Jackson and the guard was indeed flustered at the defensive tactics.
Jackson was still able to come up with 24 points, most of them on fast break opportunities and an occasional three-point basket, but her trips to the free throw line were curtailed considerably and she only got three points from her teammates in support of her efforts.
The three points from the rest of a team were not Jackson’s fault as she was getting the ball into the hands of players who were directly under the basket and they were just unable to complete a layup. There were at least 10 such opportunities that failed to connect.
The end result was a Watersprings victory by the final score of 34-27 and the win advances the Lady Warriors to the consolation finals against Rockland, with a chance at the second state tournament berth that is given to the second place team from the Rocky Mountain Conference.
So good was the defense that Sho-Ban was held to a season-low two points in the first quarter, so it didn’t even matter that Watersprings was only able to connect for six points themselves, the pressure was on Sho-Ban from the outset and the Lady Warriors did not let up on the pressure.
The Lady Chiefs held the lead briefly in the second period before the Lady Warriors were able to connect on a pair of baskets late in the quarter and when the buzzer sounded to send the teams to the locker rooms for halftime, it was Watersprings 11 and Sho-Ban 10.
Watersprings also employed a very deliberate offensive game plan, often passing the ball around the outside of the key as many as 10 times before they made an attempt at the basket. That also seemed to frustrate the Lady Chiefs, who are more accustomed to a faster-paced game and often got caught standing flat-footed when the ball went to the inside for an easy basket by the Lady Warriors.
Sho-Ban made several adjustments, both with their lineup and with their defense, switching from man-to-man to zone and back again, but nothing seemed to work at all and the end result was the final score of 34-27, sending the Lady Chiefs home for the winter.
WATERSPRINGS 34, SHO-BAN 27
Watersprings 6 4 11 13 — 34
Sho-Ban 2 9 7 9 — 27
WATERSPRINGS — Riley Winkelmann 10, Joanna Hayes 5, Madison Kincaid 6, Abigail Yadon 11, Genevieve Gerling 2.
SHO-BAN — Harley Jackson 24, Tia Smith-Buckskin 1, Rose Evening 2.