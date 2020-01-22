IDAHO FALLS – The Sho-Ban Lady Chiefs, trailing the Rockland Lady Bulldogs by half a game in the Rocky Mountain Conference standings, got just what the doctor ordered as they went into the gymnasium at Watersprings on Tuesday and came away with an impressive 57-28 win to tie the conference standings at 5-1 with Rockland.
Sho-Ban has completed its conference schedule for the season, while Rockland still has four games remaining, including a tough contest against Mackay to close out the season.
In the process, senior Harley Jackson of the Lady Chiefs was able to surpass the 1,000-point plateau for her career at Sho-Ban, something that she has done in less than two full seasons of play.
The basket that put her over the top was, fittingly, a three-point basket in the third period, one of five three-pointers in the quarter for the point guard. In all, Jackson was able to tally 31 points on the night, including seven three-pointers.
Last spring, Jackson set three scoring records at the state girls’ tournament as she hit for 10 three-pointers in a single game, 40 total points in a game, and the most three-pointers in a single tournament with 17. To put it politely, she is a scoring machine for the Lady Chiefs.
Sho-Ban started a bit slowly in the first quarter, and when the buzzer sounded, the Lady Chiefs only led the Warriors by a deuce at 15-13.
The second quarter saw the Lady Chiefs begin to open things up as they moved the lead to nine points at the half, outscoring the Warriors by a 13-6 margin.
As the teams came back onto the floor for the second half, the Lady Chiefs found their best stride and with Jackson hitting five three-pointers, Sho-Ban extended the lead to 37 by outscoring Watersprings by a 19-1 margin. That made it 47-20 and the Lady Chiefs coasted home from there.
With the win, the Lady Chiefs are now 12-4 on the season with a home-and-home remaining with Hagerman.
They will tip off on Friday night with a 6 p.m. starting time and then conclude the regular season with a game next week on Wednesday when they make the trip to the Hagerman valley.
SHO-BAN 57, WATERSPRINGS 28
Sho-Ban 15 13 19 10 — 57
Watersprings 13 6 1 8 — 28
Sho-Ban — Nakia Appenay 5, Ava Zamora 2, Harley Jackson 31, Vivika Nappo 10, Reesha Pokibro 3, Tia Smith-Buckskin 6.
Watersprings — Winkleman 5, Hayes 11, Gomez 1, Yadon 9, Mathison 2.