FORT HALL – Head coach Tim Wilson got a taste of what coaching at Sho-Ban High School can be, especially with the boys’ team. For the most part, the players have been playing a very undisciplined style of basketball that is basically a free-for-all with three-pointers flying from all points of the court.
When the players get the ball across the mid-court line, they are looking for the shot and it doesn’t always matter where it comes from.
It is hard to establish any form of set offense and it is a lot of run and gun. Sometimes that works, and sometimes it doesn’t.
Last year, it was more of it doesn’t than it does and I am afraid that barring a major change in the philosophy of the game in Fort Hall, that isn’t going to change and if it doesn’t change, then the end results most likely won’t either.
I give Coach Wilson a great deal of credit for not giving up after one year as many others have done over the years.
That isn’t to say that this style of basketball isn’t exciting, it can be. It just doesn’t lead to many wins because it is easy to defend.
That isn’t to say that this style of basketball isn’t fun to watch, it can be. It just doesn’t lead to many wins because you can’t keep shooting wildly from the outside and have any consistency.
That isn’t to say that this style of basketball isn’t possible to create wins, it can, but only at the highest level like the Golden State Warriors have been able to do over the past five years. The problem is that there aren’t any Steph Currys or Draymond Greens or players of that type ready to suit up for the Sho-Ban Chiefs, at least not any time soon.
When the players decide to become a bit more disciplined and ready to work hard to get and stay in shape, that success will always be just around the corner from where the program is today.
Wilson has had a lot of work before him before and he has readily accepted this challenge and he will continue to try and get the discipline installed in the program and the players ready to work hard and get in shape.
He has them playing football in the fall and that is a start for a turnaround in a program.
The schedule continues to improve and get tougher and that is also a way to get the program turned around and the more that the team faces discipline, the more they will see how it benefits in the numbers of wins and losses. That is what Tim Wilson has facing him today and for the near future.
Sho-Ban Chiefs 2019-20 basketball schedule:
Wednesday, December 4 Taylor’s Crossing AWAY 6 p.m.
Friday, December 6 Rockland HOME 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, December 7 Leadore HOME 5:30 p.m.
Friday, December 13 North Gem AWAY 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, December 17 Grace Luthern AWAY 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, December 18 North Gem HOME 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, December 19 Taylor’s Crossing HOME 6 p.m.
Tuesday, January 7 Watersprings HOME 7 p.m.
Saturday, January 11 Rockland AWAY 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, January 14 Grace Luthern HOME 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, January 18 Mackay HOME 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, January 21 Watersprings AWAY 7 p.m.
Thursday, January 23 Clark County HOME 7:30 p.m.
Friday, January 24 Hagerman HOME 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, January 29 Hagerman AWAY 7:30 p.m.
Friday, February 7 Clark County AWAY 7 p.m.
February 15-29 Districts TBA TBA