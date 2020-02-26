IDAHO FALLS – The boys’ basketball season for the Sho-Ban Chiefs came to a crashing halt on Tuesday night when they played the Rockland Bulldogs in an elimination game in the 1A, Division II tournament at Hillcrest High School.
What had been a season-long experiment in playing a more disciplined game and being competitive with the other teams in the Rocky Mountain Conference also came crashing down as the Chiefs were totally undisciplined from the tip-off and as the score mounted against them, they became even more so from the court-long passes that were off the mark to the ball handler looking for a shot the second they crossed the midcourt line.
What transpired was a very one-sided score in favor of the Rockland Bulldogs who took the game and moved on in the tournament in a very business-like manner.
From the very outset, when Rockland outscored Sho-Ban by a 20-5 margin, to the very end, when the Bulldogs had all of their bench involved in the final score of 72-39 and the clock was on a continuous run mode, the Chiefs were never really mentally or physically involved in the game.
It wasn’t like the Chiefs weren’t trying, they were, but the smiles and laughs when someone would launch a 30-foot shot attempt were not part of the game plan.
Rockland just kept on doing what it does best and that is take care of the defensive end, run their offensive plays, and put the ball into the basket.
The good news for Rockland is that they live to play another day and they are doing it with a very young team as their three best players are all all juniors and freshmen.
For the Chiefs, they finish up with a record of 8-11. That in itself is an improvement from seasons past, but there is a lot more work to be done if they hope to be competitive in the long run.
Leading the way for the Bulldogs was Braden Permann, who scored 24 points on the night and he was assisted by Brigham Permann with 12 and Levi Farr with 15.
For Sho-Ban, it was freshman Javis Friday who scored 15 points who led the way.
ROCKLAND 72, SHO-BAN 39
Sho-Ban 5 14 12 8 — 39
Rockland 20 20 18 14 — 72
Sho-Ban — T J Llama 7, Gene Chippewa 2, Mekalon Buckskin 8, Javis Friday 13, Leslee Appenay 2, Kino Ramos-Yazzie 4, Ethan Chacon 3.
Rockland — J T Parish 10, Braden Permann 24, Brigham Permann 12, Michael Jensen 5, Garrett Hendrickson 4, Zane Porath 2, Levi Farr 15.