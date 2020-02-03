FORT HALL – It was the first game of the district tournament and the Sho-Ban Lady Chiefs had all of the pressure on them to perform, especially coming off of an easy win over Hagerman in which point guard Harley Jackson set a school scoring record with 47 points.
They were playing Grace Lutheran, who while they play as tough as their skill level will allow have not really been much competition for the Lady Chiefs this season.
That all changed on Saturday afternoon as the Royals came out in a box and one defense, with the best defender latched onto Jackson and mirrored her every move. It worked for a while and Jackson was visibly flustered at the maneuver but her teammates backed her up and started finding openings in the defense for Vivica Nappo and Tia Smith-Buckskin who began to pour in the points. Jackson got on track in the second period and it all became as the Lady Chiefs were used to.
The Lady Chiefs had all three of their scorers in double figures and support for several others on the team as they pulled away in the second period and went on to an impressive 70-33 win over the Royals and advanced through the first round of the Rocky Mountain Conference/District 5-6 1A Division II tournament.
Tournament action will now shift to Hillcrest High School for the rest of the games, beginning on Feb. 6 and being completed by Feb. 15, just before the qualifying teams head off to the Treasure Valley for the state tournament.
The first three games were all played on the home courts of the higher seeds, with the exception of Mackay, who through a confusing tie-breaker formula ended up as the top seed in the conference and got a first round bye.
Rockland hosted North Gem and came away a 71-34 winner and Leadore was defeated by Watersprings on their home court 48-29. Those games set up the second round, where Watersprings will face top-seeded Mackay on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Hillcrest High School and Sho-Ban will face Rockland, also at Hillcrest High School on Feb. 8 at 6 p.m.
The two winners will face off on Feb. 13, also at Hillcrest High School with the winner advancing to the state tournament.
Leading the way for the Lady Chiefs was Harley Jackson with 22 points, Vivica Nappo had 19 and Tia Smith-Buckskin chipped in with 14.
SHO-BAN 70 GRACE LUTHERAN 33
Sho-Ban (70) – Harley Jackson 22, Rose Evening 2, Tia Smight-Buckskin 14, Nakai Appenay 6, Rylia Edmo 2, Vivica Nappo 19, Ava Zamora 3
Grace Lutheran (33) – Raquelle Trogden 8, Aurora Rodriguez 1, Emma Grayson 8, Hanna Knape 3, Makenna Liddil 1, Natalie Phinney 4, Allie Austin 3, Alicia Vigliaturo 3