FORT HALL – The Sho-Ban Chiefs boys’ basketball team has been a wheeling-and-dealing kind of a team that has struggled with consistency and discipline.
That trend may be coming to an end as the Chiefs put together four quarters of consistent offense and showed that they can also play some defense and rebound as well.
The Chiefs were able to get a good opening quarter in the books and that led them to a solid win over Grace Lutheran on Tuesday night by the final score of 57-50 in a game that was probably not nearly as close as the final score indicated.
“We jumped out on them pretty quick,” Sho-Ban coach Tim Wilson said. “We were putting up some shots. I challenged the guys tonight to do that because we haven’t been doing that as of late.”
The Chiefs used their fast break to gain that first quarter advantage, and when the buzzer sounded to end the period, they found themselves ahead by the score of 15-4.
That early lead allowed the Chiefs to slow things down a bit and they were able to look for better shots and get more players involved in the flow of the game.
In the second period, Grace Lutheran began using the three-point shot to try and get back into the game and it did work to a certain extent as they were able to outscore the Chiefs by a 15-12 margin to climb back into the game as the half ended and the teams went to the locker room for intermission.
The intermission allowed the Chiefs to regain some of the discipline they had shown in the first quarter and they would outscore the Royals by an 11-7 margin in the third quarter, despite the heroics of Royals guard Joel Besel, who was compiling a pretty impressive stat sheet with 32 points in the game.
The fourth quarter was the best for both teams, as Grace Lutheran scored 24 points and Sho-Ban connected for 19 points.
While Besel scored 32 on the night for Grace Lutheran, T.J. Lama would pour in 18 points and Javis Friday would add 14 for the Chiefs.
With the win, the Chiefs move their season record to 3-8 on the year, 2-3 in conference play and will host Mackay on Saturday with a tip-off at 7:30 p.m.
SHO-BAN 57, GRACE LUTHERAN 50
Grace Lutheran 4 15 7 24 — 50
Sho-Ban 15 12 11 19 — 57
Grace Lutheran —Nate Jimenez 7, Joel Besel 32, Kayden Cummings 4, Ben Hess 2, Dean Thiros 2, Antonio Rodriguez 3.
Sho-Ban — T.J. Lama 18, Joey Pebeashy 5, Marshall 2, Leslee Appenay 6, Javis Friday 14, Kino-Ramos Yazzie 7, Ethan Chacon 2.