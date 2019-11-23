GRACE – The past two seasons, the Lady Chiefs of Sho-Ban High School have posted a record number of wins. It has been on the backs of Harley Jackson and Reesha Pokibro that a lot of the success has been recorded and rightly so.
Jackson has been the motor of the team, scoring high figures, including a 40-point outburst during the 2018-19 state 1A championships that was a single game scoring record.
The team has been missing Pokibro in the early going this season as she works through a pre-season injury, but Jackson has remained the mainstay, with a 32-point performance against Leadore a week ago and now with a 37-point performance against Grace on Friday night to lead the team to a 60-48 win.
Jackson will have to continue to carry the team while Pokibro is on the mend and the diminutive point guard has the ability to put up big numbers with her three-point shooting ability and the way that she can drive the length of the floor for a lay-up.
Jackson also can keep the rest of the team involved in the offense which will be paramount for the success of the Lady Chiefs until Pokibro is ready to return to the line-up.
“It was a good game,” Grace coach Kyle Christensen said. “Jackson had a heck of a game. She was on fire all night long.”
Evidence of just how Jackson was able to take the game over and control the tempo was shown in the first half as she scored 26 of Sho-Ban’s 29 points.
“Sometimes when Harley gets going, everyone else has a tendency to stand back and watch,” Sho-Ban coach Justin Dance said. “Tonight was one of those nights, even though Harley tried to keep everyone else involved in the game. Her passing can catch some of the players off guard and that happened a couple of times to us tonight.”
With Jackson scoring seemingly at will, there was little that Grace could do to slow her down and the Lady Chiefs basically rolled to the win.
Next up for Sho-Ban will be a home contest against Rockland on Dec. 6, while Grace will host West Side on Tuesday.
Sho-Ban 14 15 11 20 — 60
Grace 10 13 10 15 — 48
Sho-Ban — Appenay 8, Quezada 3, Jackson 37, Buckskin 2, Edmo 8, Evening 2.
Grace — Hulse 5, L. Rigby 5, H. Rigby 2, Anderson 5, Walker 1, Mansfield 18, Lloyd 12.