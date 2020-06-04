BLACKFOOT – The first of the District 4 High School Rodeo champions have been crowned and the event is the .22 long rifle shooting.
Following three grueling shoots, the top high school competitors are:
Name 1st shoot 2nd shoot 3rd shoot TOTAL
Jayce Packer 263 299 302 864
Keston Pallesen 284 284 291 859
Kyler Cox 275 285 263 823
Kaden Hansen 226 273 310 809
Wyatt Warren 258 251 282 791
Cooper Evans 243 239 266 748
Haylee Stroud 200 256 250 706
Cooper Wadsworth 179 208 204 591
AJ Anderson 121 87 145 353
Breyer Newman 0 172 139 311
The Junior High competitors are as follows:
Mason Partain 258 260 252 770
Wylee Madsen 140 163 196 499
Carsen Evans 206 215 0 421
Jaycee Stroud 0 144 173 317
The top finishers in each of the high school and junior high school events will qualify to their respective Idaho State Finals and the points they earn here will be counted towards the All Around Cowboy and Cowgirl winners.