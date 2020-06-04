BLACKFOOT – The first of the District 4 High School Rodeo champions have been crowned and the event is the .22 long rifle shooting.

Following three grueling shoots, the top high school competitors are:

Name 1st shoot 2nd shoot 3rd shoot TOTAL

Jayce Packer 263 299 302 864

Keston Pallesen 284 284 291 859

Kyler Cox 275 285 263 823

Kaden Hansen 226 273 310 809

Wyatt Warren 258 251 282 791

Cooper Evans 243 239 266 748

Haylee Stroud 200 256 250 706

Cooper Wadsworth 179 208 204 591

AJ Anderson 121 87 145 353

Breyer Newman 0 172 139 311

The Junior High competitors are as follows:

Mason Partain 258 260 252 770

Wylee Madsen 140 163 196 499

Carsen Evans 206 215 0 421

Jaycee Stroud 0 144 173 317

The top finishers in each of the high school and junior high school events will qualify to their respective Idaho State Finals and the points they earn here will be counted towards the All Around Cowboy and Cowgirl winners.