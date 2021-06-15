POCATELLO – Two events that are starting to build up an interest during the annual Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals are the lite rifle and trap shooting events.
Added to the events list years ago, these two events are beginning to pick up steam in the number of participants that are participating.
This year, the Lite Rifle event had a total of 30 contestants who competed.
The Trap Shooting event did even better, with 37 contestants who competed.
Both events are co-ed events and there have been a number of girls that have been involved and they have done well, including this year’s winner in the Lite Rifle event who was Savannah Summers.
Summers recorded scores of 117 in the prone station, 98 in the standing station, and 100 points in the kneeling station for a total of 315 points.
In second place was Kaden Hanson, who totaled 114 prone, 96 standing and 103 kneeling for a total of 313 points.
In third place was Hayden Kotter who scored 110 prone, 98 standing and 98 kneeling for a total of 306 points.
In fourth and completing the team for nationals from Idaho was Ty Farr who had 113 points prone, 76 points standing and 110 points kneeling for a total of 301.
In the trap shooting, it was the Severe boys who took down the top honors.
Ryn Severe led the way with a total of 94 points. His four rounds were 23, 23, 23, and 25.
Bry Severe was second with a total of 93 points on scores of 23, 22, 24 and 24.
Third was Hayden James with a total of 92 points on scores of 23, 24, 22 and 23.
In a tie for fourth was Wells Thompson with a total of 91 points on scores of 21, 22, 24 and 24; and Wyatt Anderson with his 91 points on scores of 24, 22, 23, and 22.